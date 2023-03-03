ANGLE (LON:AGL investor one-year losses grow to 68% as the stock sheds UK£8.5m this past week

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) have suffered share price declines over the last year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 68%. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 64% lower than three years ago). The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 52% in the last three months.

After losing 12% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Given that ANGLE didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year ANGLE saw its revenue grow by 38%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 68% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in ANGLE had a tough year, with a total loss of 68%, against a market gain of about 8.1%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ANGLE better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that ANGLE is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

