Angie Harmon Jokes High-Waisted Jeans 'Make Me Look Like My Boobs Are Sitting on My Stomach' (Exclusive)

After holding out on a popular denim style, Angie Harmon finally gave it a try, and her review is as hilarious as it is relatable.

"I just got my first pair of high-waisted jeans," the Rizzoli & Isles star, 51, tells PEOPLE, adding that it took her three daughters Emery, 14, Avery, 18, and Finley, 20, "almost a year" to convince her to lean into the trendy look.

"I was like, 'Seriously, I cannot believe I'm putting these things on,' I'm like, 'Why am I even fighting to be in shape? Because this thing just makes me look like my boobs are sitting on my stomach,' " the former model jokes to PEOPLE. "And my torso is four inches long. I mean, what?"

The Texas native, who resides in North Carolina, says her "lifestyle is more appreciative of a boyfriend jean or a skinny jean," adding, "I'm a boyfriend jean all day long — with a collared shirt. That's my signature."

High-waisted denim isn't the only style divide between Harmon and her daughters. "They don't wear clothes," she jokes. "I'm like, 'That's not a shirt, that's a belt. I appreciated the ingenuity of it, but no, go put something on.' But I think it's hilarious that all these teenage girls are dressing like we did in the '80s and how they've brought back mom jeans."



Musing over her girls getting older, she said, "Finley is 20 years old and I'm like, 'What?' She can't believe it. I can't believe it. I've been telling people that my daughters are all teenagers for 10 years and now I have this 20 year old and that alone, right there is just stuff to sit and ponder."

And while Harmon says she doesn't feel her age, she is grateful to stars like Jennifer Lopez, who look so amazing in their fifties. "They blaze that trail for us," she says, adding that having keeping her hair long helps her feel good about herself. " I'm so thankful that I don't have a short age-appropriate haircut, because I like my hair."



