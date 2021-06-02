Angie Harmon Inks Multi-Picture Development Deal With Lifetime

EXCLUSIVE: Angie Harmon is expanding her relationship with Lifetime. Harmon, who narrates Lifetime’s upcoming new crime docuseries, Cellmate Secrets, has signed a multi-picture development deal, in which she will executive produce, direct and star for the network.

Currently in development is drama Barstow (working title), from writer/executive producer Thompson Evans. It stars Harmon as a single mother/diner owner whose very dark past keeps coming back to haunt her, despite her desire for a quiet life. As part of the deal, in addition to producing, Harmon will also be directing two original titles to be determined for Lifetime. The new pact marks Harmon’s return to cable, not only on camera, but also as a first-time executive producer, and also marks her long-form directorial debut.

More from Deadline

“Angie is beloved by our viewers and a proven talent in the crime procedural space,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN. “We’re excited to work closely with Angie on developing these new movies that will showcase her talent behind and in front of the screen and expand our partnership with her.”

Lifetime’s Summer of Secrets programming slate kicks off with Cellmate Secrets on Friday, June 4 and features new Ripped from the Headlines movies that launched on Memorial Day, including new originals Gone Mom (June 5), Soccer Mom Madam (June 6), Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story (June 12), Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer (June 13), Secrets of a Marine’s Wife (June 19) and Doomsday Mom (June 26).

Harmon is best known for her roles as Detective Jane Rizzoli on the series Rizzoli & Isles, which currently airs weekdays on Lifetime, and Assistant District Attorney Abbie Carmichael on Emmy-winning drama Law & Order.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.