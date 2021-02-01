Anger as Topshop staff ‘find out about job losses on social media’

Top Shop stores closing despite Asos takeover

Thousands of Topshop staff were only officially informed that their jobs were likely to be axed two hours after Asos announced their £295 million takeover of the brand, it has been reported.

Angry workers flooded social media complaining that they found out the online giant would not be buying their stores via Twitter and through media reports.

Asos announced the deal to save the Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge brands at 7am, and by 7.45am the online retailer sent out a tweet welcoming Topshop and Topman to “the Asos family”.

But it took administrators Deloitte until 9am to inform around 2,500 staff at 70 Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge stores that they would not be part of the acquisition, the PA news agency reported.

The administrators later confirmed that only about 300 jobs would be saved as part of the deal.

It is understood that these staff are highly likely to be made redundant, although some workers could be retained for a short period to process remaining stock.

About 13,000 jobs were put at risk when Arcadia first plunged into administration at the start of December.

Online retailer Boohoo is also in exclusive talks to buy Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands, in a move which will also not include stores.

One twitter user, @lisaa_Mchendry said in response to a tweet from Asos welcoming Topshop and Topman as “part of the Asos family”: “We’re not part of “your family”… we’ve all lost our jobs and been made redundant.

“All stores are closing, we closed ours this week. Spare a thought for all of us staff, especially those who have just found out they are jobless through the media and your tweet. Not good enough.”

Another Twitter user, Beccy, said: “It’s actually disgusting. I’ve worked for Topshop for 2 years & my own manager found out through Sky News as the Administrators didn’t inform us, the press/social media knew before we did. Disappointed isn’t the word today.”

Scarlet Rawson tweeted: “Thank you for telling me I lost my job before my employer even got round to doing it, could you not have waited at least 1 day before announcing that you have bought out thousands of jobs from people…especially in a time like this!”

Deloitte has been contacted for comment.

