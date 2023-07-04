Anger, shame and bewilderment: MCC members' mood 24 hours after Long Room chaos

Incredible scenes: MCC members and the Australian Test team exchange words - Sky Sports Cricket

“What surprised me was that it wasn’t better policed, especially given the military career of the chief executive,” reflected one member of Marylebone Cricket Club, before adding: “I mean, he can sort out Afghanistan but he can’t sort out the Long Room.”

It was the day after the lunchtime before and, with the Prime Minister even having had his say, the mood among MCC members was still a heady cocktail of simmering anger, outrage, shame, remorse, bewilderment and, belatedly, even some measure of humour.

Not since Ian Botham was shunned as he made his way back to the Lord’s Long Room following a second consecutive duck against Australia back in 1981 have sport’s most famous blazers delivered a verdict even remotely so venomous.

This, though, was still quite different; aggressive and vocal rather than icy and silent, reflecting an uncontained fury at the perceived injustice. Cries of “Cheat, cheat, cheat, cheat!” were intersected with shouts of, “sandpaper!” in reference to the ball-tampering scandal that saw Steve Smith and David Warner banned from cricket for a year.

One witness claimed that a member of the Australian party was “effing and jeffing” at all the boos and jeers even before the confrontation in the Long Room.

So should Guy Lavender, MCC’s chief executive and formerly a respected Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment who led operations in Iraq, the Balkans and Northern Ireland, as well as Afghanistan, really have taken some preemptive action?

“They should have foreseen what might happen,” asserted one member. “If there were members of the committee available, somebody could have gone into the Long Room and said, ‘Look, you probably are peeved with that sneaky dismissal of Bairstow but please, gentlemen, act with decorum when the players come off’.”

And might that have carried the day? “I think so,” nodded the member, adding: “I was personally very surprised. We have always been, I think, very polite and fair to both sides. It’s a great privilege to belong to the club and we all know how we should behave. It was quite shocking.”

Others were less willing to give fellow members the benefit of the doubt and claimed that offensive behaviour was not uncommon. “In order to get a job as a steward, you have to be stone deaf so you don’t hear anything,” said one MCC insider, citing how he had heard other members greet young women who might enter the pavilion with the comment: “Is your boyfriend with you?” The member added: “The key word is entitlement. Some of them think that they are entitled to do what they want without challenge. Given what had happened on the field, and given the booing in the ground, you would have thought there would have been a few more stewards in the Long Room.”

Lavender defended the stewards. “We have dedicated, knowledgeable and friendly stewards throughout the pavilion,” he told Telegraph Sport. “Their commitment to their roles should be applauded and that ‘better policing’ is referenced says more about the behaviour of a small number of members versus the role expected of the stewards.

“In the pavilion and across the ground MCC staff delivered a brilliant Ashes Test match and we’re sad to be discussing poor behaviour of a few versus the great sporting endeavours that were on show.”

As it was, the situation was dealt with swiftly enough to at least avoid any repeat later in the day.

Three MCC members have been suspended and, although no one was ejected from the ground, an email soon went out and Lavender also took the rare lunchtime step of directly addressing members. “The Long Room is unique in world cricket and the great privilege of players passing through the pavilion is very special,” the email said. “After this morning’s play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team by a small number of members. We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian team and will deal with any member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes.”

Australia’s Usman Khawaja subsequently called the comments “disrespectful” while one Australian newspaper dressed England captain Ben Stokes up in a nappy and declared that the “Poms take whingeing to a new level with ‘cheating’ drivel”.

The speed of the suspensions certainly reverberated through Lord’s. “I think the fact that they have been suspended before they have been found guilty is a bit draconian,” said one member. “A disciplinary procedure can take several months. I just hope for their sakes that they were not one of those that paid £45,000 to be life members.”

That was in reference to MCC’s current 29-year waiting list and how some new members have been admitted rather more speedily if they are prepared to pay.

The wider backdrop was already a week of some turbulence at Lord’s.

An independent report into discrimination in English cricket had recommended that the Eton v Harrow and Varsity fixtures be discontinued and be replaced by a national finals’ days for mixed state school U15 competitions and men’s and women’s university teams. The England women’s team have never played a Test match at Lord’s. An attempt only last year to discontinue the Eton v Harrow and Varsity matches failed following a members’ revolt and the England & Wales Cricket Board have finally scheduled an England women’s match at Lord’s in 2026.

An internal dispute also continues after Chris Waterman had his membership suspended and was prevented from attending the Lord’s Test after he had complained about president Stephen Fry and his allegedly offensive remarks at a cricketers’ dinner earlier this year.

Waterman has since threatened legal action over his treatment. Lavender previously described Waterman’s account as “factually incorrect and without context” while MCC said that “all disciplinary matters involving members are of a confidential nature”.