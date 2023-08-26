Anger persists at Manchester United after side overcomes horror start to beat Nottingham Forest

Bruno Fernandes lets his feelings be known after scoring the winner for Manchester United - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Around 5,000 Manchester United supporters staged a “sit in” after the game in the latest protest against the Glazer family’s ownership at Old Trafford.

Beforehand, United’s players had threatened to lay down and roll over for Nottingham Forest before recovering from their worst-ever start to a Premier League match to better resemble the side that have gone a year unbeaten at home in domestic competition.

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty, soon after Forest had been reduced to 10 men following Joe Worrall’s red card, completed a dizzying comeback. After an underwhelming start to the season and another bruising week in the wake of the Mason Greenwood saga, three precious points here were most welcome for United’s manager, even if there was as much to cause him unease as to please.



“It is a horror start, giving them two goals and making mistakes but I am very pleased with the comeback, the leadership, how we stayed calm and composed and stuck to the plan and belief and turned it around,” Ten Hag said. “I think we played very good football, out of our plan we scored very good goals.”

United fans let their feeling be known after the final whistle - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

Some 5,000 United fans voiced their displeasure over the non-sale of the club - PA/Nick Potts

It was an afternoon of madcap, pulsating and occasionally perplexing entertainment, the sort to leave managers pulling their hair out one moment and applauding the next.

There were 103 minutes on the clock when referee Stuart Attwell finally called a halt to proceedings and the relief among United supporters at the final whistle was palpable before the focus turned to targeting the owners during an hour-long sit in. A series of anti-Glazer banners, one declaring “History Dignity Integrity — You Stole It”, were on display as angry fans told the Americans to “sell United and f--- off home”.

United had never been two goals down so early in a Premier League match before but that was the challenge they set themselves here after hitting the self-destruct button.

Behind to goals from Taiwo Awoniyi — who scored for the seventh successive game — and Willy Boly after just 227 head-spinning seconds, it could have been even worse for United in the opening 45 minutes had Awoniyi not got in the way of a shot from Morgan Gibbs-White that was heading in on the cusp of half-time. Instead, Christian Eriksen’s goal gave them a tangible foothold and, at 2-1 down, there was more than a little hope for United in the second period.

Forest’s dynamic front three of Awoniyi, Gibbs-White and the superb Brennan Johnson — whom Forest will do well to keep hold of before Friday’s transfer deadline — had wreaked havoc going forward. But Steve Cooper’s side looked vulnerable defensively and you sensed that the steady application of United pressure might eventually tell. Fernandes, in particular, was excellent after the break, a real captain’s performance at a time when his suitability for the role is being questioned by some. And Rashford, who was instrumental in all three goals, including winning the decisive penalty after surging past Danilo before being tripped, looked so much more dangerous back in his preferred position on the left.

Furious at how his players had folded in the final hour against Spurs last weekend, one can only imagine what Ten Hag had to say at the interval but United were greatly improved in a second half of unrelenting drama.

The equaliser came from a beautifully worked free-kick routine straight off the training ground, Fernandes drilling an angled ball across and away from goal to Rashford before sneaking round the back where he met the England man’s return cross to nod across for Casemiro to score.

There was some reason to cheer for United fans as their side came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2, Casemiro grabbing the equaliser - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

If the game had finished 6-5 it would not have surprised. Casemiro had missed an open net header from a yard out in the first half and Antony had a bending shot plucked out of the air by Matt Turner in the Forest goal. And even when United took the lead for the first time with 14 minutes left, it was not a case of simply seeing the game out. Forest threw everything they had at United and only a good save from Andre Onana kept out a thundering shot from Boly. There was also huge relief for the home side when Anthony Elanga, a United player until this summer, skipped away from Casemiro down the left and crossed low and hard. Chris Wood, Awoniyi’s replacement, was a whisker away from connecting with the ball.

United’s winner had come shortly after Worrall was sent off for bringing down Fernandes. Forest players argued that Boly was coming across to cover but the Var Robert Jones upheld Attwell’s decision. Fernandes made no mistake from the spot. Cooper was not happy with the decision or the subsequent penalty award. “I’m biting my tongue in terms of what I really feel, of course they’re defining moments in the game,” he said.

It was a sickener from Forest, who had flown into an extraordinary 2-0 lead. The best bit of defending for United in the first half actually came from Awoniyi in stoppage time. Gibbs-White’s shot from Johnson’s pull-back was heading into the top corner before the ball was blocked by Awoniyi, much to United’s relief. A 3-1 half-time deficit might have presented too great a mountain to climb.

Forest’s opener came from a United corner. Johnson cleared the ball, Gibbs-White beat Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the air to head the ball to Awoniyi, who darted ahead of Rashford and was away. Rashford should have put up more of a challenge than he did after giving chase and Onana should probably have come for the ball originally but opted against it and back pedalled. The United goalkeeper then fell to the ground with the Nigeria striker bearing down on him and got a weak hand to the ball before it rolled in.

An awful start quickly got worse. Diogo Dalot, deputising to calamitous effect at left back for the injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, conceded a cheap foul against Johnson. Gibbs-White then whipped in a free kick that an unchallenged Boly allowed to hit him on the head.

Rashford showed Serge Aurier a clean pair of heels before crossing for Eriksen to slot home and United’s fightback was under way. Not that Ten Hag will want to see his side make a habit of having to come back like this.