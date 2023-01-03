Strikes will go 'deeper and deeper' inside Russia, says Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen prepare cannon shells before firing them towards positions of Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 1, 2023. REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva - REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva
Ukrainian servicemen prepare cannon shells before firing them towards positions of Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 1, 2023. REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva

Strikes inside Russia will go “deeper and deeper”, said the head of Ukrainian military intelligence.

Ukraine is suspected of carrying out a string of attacks inside Russia in recent weeks, with several on military airbases.

Responding to whether Ukraine was responsible for one of these attacks on an airbase, Kyrylo Budanov said he was “very glad” about it, but maintained Kyiv’s stance of official deniability.

In an interview with Australia’s ABC, Mr Budanov predicted these attacks will go “deeper and deeper”, along with further attacks on Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Last week three Russian troops died in a drone attack on a Russia's Engels airfield, which houses Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers.

It was the second time the base in Saratov, some 430 miles from the nearest Ukrainian-controlled territory and the deepest target inside Russia so far, was hit.

12:18 PM

Ukraine's young circus artists wow Budapest after training in bomb shelters at home

Young acrobats from circus schools across Ukraine dazzled audiences in Budapest this week when the city hosted a Ukrainian youth circus festival to showcase the talents of children forced by the war to train underground or without electricity.

After months of practice in their home cities of Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa and Donetsk, the children aged between 6 and 17 gave more than 30 performances alongside competitors from Hungary, Switzerland, Mexico and Italy at Budapest's Capital Circus.

"As these children are training in air raid shelters by candlelight from morning to night, [we thought] there must be a place where they can show their talent and knowledge," Budapest Circus director Peter Fekete said.

Ukrainian Mariia Kravchenko, a participant of the Yaskrava Arena Dnipro International Children's Circus Festival practices before the competition in Budapest, Hungary, January 1, 2023. REUTERS/Marton Monus - REUTERS/Marton Monus
Ukrainian Mariia Kravchenko, a participant of the Yaskrava Arena Dnipro International Children's Circus Festival practices before the competition in Budapest, Hungary, January 1, 2023. REUTERS/Marton Monus

12:13 PM

Anger mounts in Russia over 'most deadly' Himars strike

Moscow officials must be punished for failing to stop a devastating strike on a military barracks, critics inside Russia have said, amid rising anger over one of the deadliest single attacks on Vladimir Putin's forces since the start of the war.

Russia said 63 soldiers were killed when four high-explosive missiles struck a temporary deployment base in the town of Makiivka. Kyiv has put the death toll much higher at around 400.

Sergei Mironov, a politician and former chairman of the Russian senate, demanded that officials who "allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building" and others who failed to provide adequate security to face criminal liability.

Grigory Karasin, a Russian senator, demanded vengeance against Nato and Ukraine, along with "an exacting internal analysis" of the incident.

Meanwhile, Andrey Medvedev, the deputy speaker of the Moscow City parliament, said that if there is no retribution for the losses "the country is over".

Workers remove debris of a destroyed building purported to be a vocational college used as temporary accommodation for Russian soldiers, 63 of whom were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike as stated the previous day by Russia's Defence Ministry, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Makiivka (Makeyevka), Russian-controlled Ukraine, January 3, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko - REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Workers remove debris of a destroyed building purported to be a vocational college used as temporary accommodation for Russian soldiers, 63 of whom were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike as stated the previous day by Russia's Defence Ministry, in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Makiivka (Makeyevka), Russian-controlled Ukraine, January 3, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

11:52 AM

'Germany may extend NATO task force leadership beyond 2023'

Germany's defence ministry is looking into whether it will need to extend its leadership of a Nato joint task force beyond 2023 due to delays by Britain, the next country in line to lead, Table.Media reported on Tuesday, citing German army sources.

Germany's Bundeswehr took over command of the Very High Joint Readiness Task Force (VJTF) for 12 months, which requires the leader to be operational within 48 to 72 hours. Germany is providing up to 2,700 soldiers as lead nation.

According to the sources, Britain will only be able to take over leadership in 2024, several months later than planned, the Table.Media news outlet said.

11:09 AM

Ambassador who stayed in Ukraine as Russian bombs fell made a dame in New Year Honours

Melinda Simmons stayed in the country as Vladimir Putin’s troops began their onslaught, later returning to continue British embassy’s work, write Patrick Sawer and Susie Coen.

The British ambassador to Ukraine who stayed at her post in the face of the Russian invasion is to receive a damehood in the King's New Year Honours, in recognition of her services to British foreign policy.

Melinda Simmons only left Ukraine on March 7 this year due to the worsening security situation, having left Kyiv on Feb 19 shortly before Vladimir Putin’s troops began their onslaught.

She then returned to her office in Kyiv at the end of April to carry on the work of the British embassy.

Her decision to stay put so late into the invasion, in contrast to the closure of the US embassy by mid-February, was said to have boosted Ukrainian morale and won the support of Volodymyr Zelensky, the country’s president.

Read the full story

10:54 AM

Ukraine, EU to hold summit in February in Kyiv

Ukraine and the European Union will hold a summit in Kyiv on February 3 to discuss financial and military support, President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said on Monday.

Mr Zelensky discussed details of the high-level meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in his first phone call of the year, the statement said.

"The parties discussed expected results of the next Ukraine-EU summit to be held on February 3 in Kyiv and agreed to intensify preparatory work," the statement read.

The leaders talked about the supply of "appropriate" weapons and a new 18 billion euro ($19 billion) financial assistance programme to Ukraine, with Mr Zelensky pushing for the first tranche to be sent this month, it said.

10:49 AM

Russia launches 70 strikes on Sumy

Russians launched 70 strikes on Sumy over the past day as the border region with Russia braces for a second invasion by Moscow.

Dmytro Zhivytskyi, the chief of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said the communities of Krasnopilska, Shalyhinska, Velykopysarivska, and Bilopilska were hit with a combination of mortars and artillery.

There were no reports of casualties.

It follows an attack on New Year’s Day in which Russian troops deployed shells and mines, Ukraine's Ukrinform news reported.

Russia is reportedly trying to capture the region after failing in April, when it was pushed out by self-defence forces that managed to hold the city for almost six weeks.

TOPSHOT - Pedestrians walk past a destroyed store in the city of Okhtyrka, Sumy region on August 1, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - As towns and villages across Ukraines eastern countryside fell to the swift Russian invasion on February 24, Okhtyrka, a city of 48,000 on the Vorskla River, in Sumy region, resisted occupation. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images) - GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images
TOPSHOT - Pedestrians walk past a destroyed store in the city of Okhtyrka, Sumy region on August 1, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - As towns and villages across Ukraines eastern countryside fell to the swift Russian invasion on February 24, Okhtyrka, a city of 48,000 on the Vorskla River, in Sumy region, resisted occupation. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

10:37 AM

Latest Russian combat losses, according to Ukraine

09:53 AM

“Crimea – it’s a part of Ukraine. It’s our territory. We can use any weapon on our territory,” he said.

09:34 AM

Watch: A journalist was forced to duck when a Russian missile attack struck an ice arena while he was live on air

09:03 AM

More than 80 drones shot down by Ukraine since New Year

Ukrainian forces have shot down more than 80 Russian drones since the start of 2023, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"In the near future, this number may increase," the Ukrainian president said.

Russian strikes across Ukraine on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day killed at least five people and wounded dozens.

Kyiv again came under fire from Iranian-made drones on Monday, although Ukrainian forces claimed the majority were shot down by air defences.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, reported an explosion in north-eastern Kyiv and said emergency services were dispatched.

"An injured 19-year-old man was hospitalised in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital," he said.

08:28 AM

In pictures: Today in Ukraine

Ukraine - GEORGE IVANCHENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ukraine - GEORGE IVANCHENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ukraine - Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Ukraine - Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Ukraine - Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
Ukraine - Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
Ukraine - Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Ukraine - Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Ukraine - SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP/Getty Images
Ukraine - SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP/Getty Images

08:19 AM

Russian breakthrough in Bakhmut unlikely in coming weeks, says MoD

A significant Russian breakthrough in the war-torn front line town of Bakhmut is unlikely in the coming weeks, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

"In mid-December, Russian military and Wagner proxy forces likely increased the frequency of their infantry assaults around the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut. However, many of these operations were poorly supported," the MoD said.

"Over the last ten days, Ukraine has committed significant reinforcements to defend the sector and the frequency of Russian assaults have likely reduced from the peak in mid-December. Both sides have suffered high casualties."

The MoD added that Russian offensive operations in the area are now likely being carried out on a "platoon or section level".

"It is unlikely Russia will achieve a significant breakthrough near Bakhmut in the coming weeks," it added.

08:09 AM

Stoltenberg: Nato countries to discuss defence spending target

Nato countries will discuss their defence spending targets in the coming months, as some of them call for turning a 2 per cent target into a minimum figure, said Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato secretary general.

"Some allies are strongly in favour of turning the current 2 per cent target into a minimum," he said.

Mr Stoltenberg said that he would head the negotiations. "We will meet, we will have ministerial meetings, we will have talks in capitals," he said.

He did not say which Nato countries were calling for a more ambitious target.

The Nato chief said he aimed to reach an agreement no later than the next regular summit, which will be in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, on July 11-12.

08:06 AM

Himars strike on Russian barracks kills 'hundreds'

08:01 AM

Tensions mount between Russia and Japan

Japan's "anti-Russian course" makes peace treaty talks impossible, Russia's deputy foreign minister said.

Russia and Japan have not formally ended World War Two hostilities because of their stand-off over islands, seized by the Soviet Union at the end of the war, just off Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido.

The islands are known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories.

"It is absolutely obvious that it is impossible to discuss the signing of such a document (a peace treaty) with a state that takes openly unfriendly positions and allows itself direct threats against our country," Andrei Rudenko told the TASS news agency.

"We are not seeing signs of Tokyo moving away from the anti-Russian course and any attempt to rectify the situation."

Russia withdrew from its talks with Japan in March last year, following Japanese sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Japan reacted angrily to the talks, calling Moscow's move "unfair" and "completely unacceptable".

