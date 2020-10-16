Anger from the Chinese Central Government - 39 Million RMB loss or more for years to come from Company's Non-Compliance with Regulations

Expecting Recurring Annual Loss - ¥ 39,299,853 Profit for the year of 2019 ¥ 47,158,000

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - 11882716 Canada Inc. today announced that it has discovered that an inspection team of the State Council determined that natural gas prices for non-residential users were not reduced in Sanya as required pursuant to price reduction policies, according to an excerpt from an article published on the Government of China's Central Government website on November 11, 2019 (the "State Council Article", attached in its original form as Appendix A, with an unofficial partial English translation attached as Appendix A-1).

In fact, according to the State Council Article, it appears that natural gas prices for non-residential users in Sanya were reduced by a mere 0.01 RMB per cubic meter following a 0.42 RMB per cubic meter price increase.

Given that CF Energy Corp. ("CF Energy" or the "Company") is the sole natural gas operator in Sanya according to the Company's website, it follows then that the determination by the State Council's inspection team is indeed a determination that CF Energy failed to comply with the Central Government's mandated price reduction policies. Or in other words, it appears the Company disobeyed a directive of the Central Government.

The evidence above raises serious questions about whether the Company has met its obligation to make timely disclosure of material facts to shareholders.

Further, in yet another apparent failure to inform shareholders of material developments, it appears that CF Energy has not disclosed the significant impact that recently imposed price regulations can be expected to have on the Company. The Company issued a press release on July 23, 2020 announcing that the Sanya City Development and Reform Commission (the "SYDRC") had finalized the city's natural gas utility pricing formula adjustment (the "Pricing Formula"), which would be the guideline for the Company and its subsidiaries to follow on its gas selling prices starting from August 1, 2020.

However, after disclosing this news, the Company failed to provide any details regarding the extent of the impact the Pricing Formula would be likely to have on CF Energy. Rather, the Company simply pointed out the obvious, noting only that the Pricing Formula would "negatively impact" gross profit from the Sanya natural gas distribution business segment.

According to an article published in the Official Website of The People's Government of Sanya City on August 1st, 2020 (attached in its original form as Appendix B, with an unofficial English translation attached as Appendix B-2), the Pricing Formula imposed by the SYDRC required Sanya Changfeng Offshore Natural Gas Distribution Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of CF Energy that distributes natural gas in Sanya according to the Company's public disclosure, to decrease the selling price of its natural gas for non-residential customers from RMB 5.0735 to RMB 4.00 per cubic metre – a price decrease of RMB 1.0734 per cubic metre. According to CF Energy's Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019, the annual volume of gas sold to commercial customers in Sanya City in 2019 was 36,609,086 cubic metres. On the basis of the foregoing, a price decrease of 1.0734 per cubic metre would therefore be expected to decrease revenue by more than RMB 39 million for years to come. Despite these figures being available to the Board, the Company appears to have, yet again, failed in its duty to shareholders to identify the significance and materiality of these matters, only stating that the Pricing Formula would "negatively impact" the Company's gross profit.

Shareholders urge the Company to come forward and explain itself to shareholders. Indeed, these allegations are serious, and shareholders deserve transparency from the Company and its board.

