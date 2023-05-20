Anger brews at plans to impose ‘management blob’ on Christ Church College

Oxford’s Christ Church College was founded in 1546 and has educated 13 UK prime ministers and 17 archbishops - Michael Kiedyszk/Getty

Plans to split the governing body of Oxford’s Christ Church College have been condemned as imposing a modern management “blob” on one of Britain’s oldest and most renowned academic institutions.

Dominic Grieve KC, former Conservative MP and attorney general, has recommended that the dean of Christ Church should no longer run the college itself.

He has recommended the appointment of a separate head to be responsible for the academic body of the college, along the lines of a chief executive officer, in order to put the institution on a more professional footing.

That would leave the dean in charge solely of the running of Christ Church Cathedral, which acts as both the cathedral for the city of Oxford and the college chapel – in what is a unique dual role.

Mr Grieve’s recommendation comes after Christ Church was severely criticised by the Charity Commission over mismanagement and misconduct in a long-running battle to oust its former dean.

Dominic Grieve KC recommends the appointment of a separate head to be responsible for the academic body of the college, along the lines of a CEO - Tolga Akmen/Getty

The college, which was founded in 1546 and has educated 13 UK prime ministers and 17 archbishops, spent more than £6.6 million in legal fees and public relations costs in its efforts to force out its dean, the Very Rev Martyn Percy.

The row led to the college commissioning Mr Grieve to carry out an independent review of the governance of Christ Church “to ensure that its governance meets the needs of an Oxford University college in the 21st century”.

He has now delivered his review, which makes a number of far-reaching recommendations for the running of the college.

But critics have taken to social media to warn that the changes would destroy much of the unique tradition of the college and impose an alien management culture.

The Rev Marcus Walker, rector of St Bartholomew the Great, in the City of London, said: “This is incredibly sad: the destruction of an institution and the imposition of all the ghastly modern management mindsets under which the modern world labours because of one dud appointment.”

Institution could be ‘destroyed’

Father Walker, who studied history at Oxford, added that, if implemented, Mr Grieve’s recommendations would see “a hybrid institution, the college and the cathedral interweaved, which tells such an interesting story of the university and the nation, being destroyed”.

The Rev Daniel Inman, chancellor of Chichester Cathedral, said: “Given that the Charity Commission desires the CEO template for both cathedral deans and Oxbridge heads, both worlds will receive increasingly beige characters replete with consultant-speak.”

Gerry Lynch, curate of St John with St Mary in Devizes, added: “They’re all rushing to copy the American academe, which isn’t just in crisis, but is also mostly blind to its crisis.”

As well as recommending that the head of the college should no longer be the dean, Mr Grieve has called for the new appointment to be a lay person, rather than an ordained member of the clergy, in order to “provide a wider pool than at present from which a selection can be made… without the restriction of that person being a clerk in holy orders.”

Mr Grieve, who became a bitter critic of government Brexit policies, says change is needed if Christ Church is to make progress following the recent controversy over the college’s attempts to remove Percy from his position.

Accusations of being ‘immoral’

Percy was originally suspended after being accused of behaviour of an “immoral, scandalous or disgraceful nature”, the wording of the college’s statutes under which a dean can be removed.

After a hearing behind closed doors in June 2019, Sir Andrew Smith, a retired high court judge, dismissed all 27 complaints against Percy and ordered his reinstatement.

Efforts by the governing body to remove Percy continued however, until he eventually left his post in April last year.

Mr Grieve, who was attorney general under David Cameron, wrote in his recommendations: “To make progress, Christ Church needs to change. The current structure of governance is holding it back… It means reforming the existing 156-years-old governance compromise of the house to ensure that the cathedral and the academic body can work together with mutual respect and harmony. There must never be a return of the unmanageable, costly and damaging disagreements that have marred recent years.”

Christ Church said implementing Mr Grieve’s recommendations will require consultation with the university, the Church of England, and the Charity Commission, and the approval of the Privy Council and Parliament.