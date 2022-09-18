Angels win 3rd in row over Mariners, 5-1 behind Rengifo

  • Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo watches his two-run home run, his second of the game, against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo watches his two-run home run, his second of the game, against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Livan Soto, left, congratulates Luis Rengifo for hitting a two-run home run, his second home run of the game, against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Los Angeles Angels' Livan Soto, left, congratulates Luis Rengifo for hitting a two-run home run, his second home run of the game, against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales, foregound, reacts as Los Angeles Angels' Livan Soto, back left, rounds third on a two-run home run by Luis Rengifo during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales, foregound, reacts as Los Angeles Angels' Livan Soto, back left, rounds third on a two-run home run by Luis Rengifo during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, front right, grounds out as Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, left, looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, front right, grounds out as Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, left, looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Mike Ford, left, congratulates Livan Soto for hitting a two-run home run as Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, center below, looks away, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Los Angeles Angels' Mike Ford, left, congratulates Livan Soto for hitting a two-run home run as Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, center below, looks away, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Los Angeles Angels' interim manager Phil Nevin, second from left, and teammates congratulate Livan Soto (13) for hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Los Angeles Angels' interim manager Phil Nevin, second from left, and teammates congratulate Livan Soto (13) for hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Livan Soto points skyward after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Los Angeles Angels' Livan Soto points skyward after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani changes out his hitting gloves for base-running gloves while on first base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani changes out his hitting gloves for base-running gloves while on first base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani strikes out next to Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani strikes out next to Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, follows through on a single to right field next to Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali, center, and home plate umpire Jansen Visconti, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, follows through on a single to right field next to Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali, center, and home plate umpire Jansen Visconti, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
  • Seattle Mariners center fielder Dylan Moore looks up to watch Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo's two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Seattle Mariners center fielder Dylan Moore looks up to watch Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo's two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
DOUG PADILLA
·2 min read

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Luis Rengifo hit a pair of home runs for the second time in three games, Livan Soto went deep for the first time and the Los Angeles Angels won their third in a row over the wild card-chasing Seattle Mariners, 5-1 on Sunday.

Seeking their first playoff appearance since 2001, the longest dought in the major leaguers, the Mariners (80-64) saw their lead for the third and final AL wild card berth cut to four games over Baltimore (76-69).

Toronto (83-64) and Tampa Bay (82-64) hold the first two wild card spots.

Los Angeles won the season series from Seattle 10-8. The teams play again Monday.

After his first multihomer game on Friday, Rengifo has gone deep four times in the series and 15 times this season.

He got his first career leadoff homer, a drive off Marco Gonzales (10-14), and broke a 1-1 tie in the third with a two-run drive that followed Soto's single for his first big league hit.

Soto went 2 for 3 in his first start, a day after entering as a pinch runner and grounding out in his debut.

Adam Frazier hit a tying single in the second following Dylan Moore's two-out double.

Soto, called up for the first time Saturday when David Fletcher went on the injured list, gave the Angels a 5-1 lead in the seventh inning with a two-run homer down the right-field line.

Reid Detmers (6-5) gave up one run and four hits in six innings, and three relievers finished a six-hitter.

Gonzales (10-14) gave up five runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings. He allowed three homers for the fourth time this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: OF Julio Rodríguez missed his second straight game because of lower back tightness. “I just feel like a few days’ rest is going to be the best thing for it, especially right now,” Rodriguez said. “It’s better to be cautious with it.” ... OF Mitch Haniger went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts after missing four consecutive games with lower back tightness.

Angels: RHP Archie Bradley (elbow) pitched a second-consecutive scoreless inning during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (12-6, 3.19 ERA) has given up one run over 17 innings of three September starts.

Angels: LHP Jose Suarez (6-6, 3.77) has a 2.30 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings against Seattle this season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

