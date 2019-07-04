Angels will wear patch honoring Tyler Skaggs for the rest of 2019

The Los Angeles Angels will pay tribute to pitcher Tyler Skaggs all season. The team announced Wednesday that it will wear a patch honoring Skaggs for the remainder of 2019.

The patch is circular and includes red lettering on a white, circular background. Skaggs last name and the number 45 are written in the patch.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For the remainder of the season, we will wear this patch to honor Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/x3PAoVdUdJ — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 3, 2019

The 27-year-old Skaggs died in his hotel room Monday. The Angels and Texas Rangers cancelled Monday’s game, but played Tuesday. A number of Major League Baseball teams, including the Angels and Rangers, held moments of silence for Skaggs prior to taking the field following Skaggs’ death.

Players have also paid tribute to Skaggs on social media and during games over the past few days. Mike Trout and Giancarlo Stanton posted touching messages for Skaggs. Patrick Corbin, who was good friends with Skaggs, changed his number to 45 on Tuesday so he could pitch in Skaggs’ memory.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: