Angels waste early six-run lead but still escape with 7-6 victory over Orioles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike DiGiovanna
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Angels
    Los Angeles Angels
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Baltimore Orioles
    Baltimore Orioles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anthony Rendon
    Anthony Rendon
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ryan Mountcastle
    Ryan Mountcastle
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jo Adell
    Jo Adell
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Taylor Ward
    Taylor Ward
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike Trout
    Mike Trout
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Loup
    Aaron Loup
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Los Angeles Angels&#39; Jo Adell, left, is congratulated by Anthony Rendon after hitting a grand slam during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
The Angels' Jo Adell is congratulated by Anthony Rendon after Adell hit a first-inning grand slam against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Angel Stadium. The Angels wasted a six-run lead but still won 7-6. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Angels spared themselves the indignity of blowing a six-run lead to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, rallying for a run in the seventh inning on a bases-loaded walk to eke out a 7-6 win before 41,984 at Angel Stadium.

The Angels erupted for six runs in the first on Jared Walsh’s two-run single and Jo Adell's grand slam, but starter Jose Suarez was tagged for three runs in the third and relievers Aaron Loup and Austin Warren combined to give up three runs in the top of the seventh, the Orioles tying the score 6-6.

But Shohei Ohtani, hitless with five strikeouts in his first 10 at-bats of the series, led off the bottom of the seventh with a single to right field off reliver Mike Baumann and took second base on Mike Trout’s flyout to the right-field corner.

Anthony Rendon walked, and Walsh was nicked in the right elbow by a pitch to load the bases. Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde summoned hard-throwing right-hander Felix Bautista to face Taylor Ward, who capped a nine-pitch at-bat by taking a high 99-mph fastball for ball four, forcing in a run for a 7-6 lead.

Matt Duffy, pinch-hitting for Adell, flied to shallow right, Rendon holding at third, and Kurt Suzuki popped out to third, preventing the Angels from tacking on insurance runs.

Angels reliever Jimmy Herget retired the side in order in the eighth, and with closer Raisel Iglesias apparently unavailable, Archie Bradley, who had an 11.12 ERA in his first five games, struck out Anthony Santander in the ninth and got Ryan Mountcastle to ground into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play as the Angels salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

Chris Ellis, a former Angels prospect who was traded to Atlanta for shortstop Andrelton Simmons after the 2015 season, started for the Orioles and did not retire any of the five batters he faced before departing because of shoulder discomfort.

Ohtani walked to open the bottom of the first, and Trout was hit by a pitch. Rendon walked to load the bases, and Walsh poked an opposite-field, two-run single to left field.

Ward walked to load the bases, and Ellis was replaced by right-hander Travis Lakins. Adell, who was added to the lineup after Brandon Marsh was scratched because of a stomach bug, lined his second grand slam of his career to right-center field for a 6-0 lead.

Suarez retired seven of the first eight Orioles batters before stumbling in the third, when Chris Owings hit a one-out single, Cedric Mullins walked and Trey Mancini lofted a three-run homer to left to cut the lead to 6-3.

Suarez ran into more trouble in the fifth when Kelvin Gutierrez led off with a walk and Mullins reached on a one-out bunt single. Right-hander Oliver Ortega was summoned to face Mancini, who walked to load the bases, but Ortega struck out Santander and got Mountcastle to fly to right to end the inning.

Ortega retired the first two batters in the sixth before yielding a double to Jorge Mateo and walking Gutierrez. Loup replaced Ortega and struck out pinch-hitter Rougned Odor on a full-count sinker to douse the threat, but he walked Mullins to open the seventh and hit Santander with a pitch with one out.

Angels manager Joe Maddon summoned right-hander Austin Warren to face Mountcastle, who grounded an RBI single to right to cut the lead to 6-4, the Angels catching a break when Santander overran second and was tagged out in a rundown between second and third for the second out.

But Austin Hays lined a two-run homer over the left-field wall to pull the Orioles even 6-6. Ward lost Robinson Chirinos’ fly ball to right in the sun, the ball dropping for a double, before Mateo flied out to the warning track in right to end the inning.

Injury updates

Infielder David Fletcher (left hip strain) was scheduled to play nine innings in the field in his third game of a rehabilitation stint with triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. Head athletic trainer Mike Frostad said Fletcher has “cleared all of our hurdles, so it’s just a matter of what the baseball department wants to do at this point.” … Marsh was scratched from Sunday’s lineup because of a stomach bug and replaced by Adell. Trout and Rendon also have missed games this season because of stomach bugs … Right-hander Griffin Canning, on the 60-day injured list because of a stress reaction in his lower back, has thrown off a mound twice and should progress to throwing to hitters “in the next few weeks,” Frostad said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ron DeSantis is beating Donald Trump at his own game, UCF political scientist says

    Ron DeSantis is beating Donald Trump at his own game, UCF political scientist says

  • Trump pushes Vance for Senate in Ohio, but supporters are more excited for ‘cowboy’ governor candidate

    Former President Donald Trump held his latest campaign event in Ohio to rally behind venture capitalist J.D. Vance in the upcoming Senate primary — but voters seemed more excited for Trump himself.

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Hurricanes level Islanders to extend division lead

    NEW YORK (AP) — Max Domi scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes got help from a rookie goaltender, boosting their Metropolitan Division lead by beating the New York Islanders 5-2 on Sunday. The Hurricanes won their fourth in a row and extended their edge over the second-place New York Rangers by four points. Carolina has two games left, including a visit to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers on Tuesday night. New York has three games remaining. Caro

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Canadian Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold, who won landmark legal battle to compete in Tokyo, hangs up her gloves

    Two-time Canadian Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold confirmed on Wednesday she would be leaving the ring. The 34-year-old Kitchener, Ont., native said before the Tokyo Olympic she planned to retire afterward. Now, it's official. "As an athlete I was always so focused on the next big event that many times I didn't even realize how big some of my accomplishments were," Bujold, the 11-time national champion, wrote in a Twitter post. "Now that I am starting to think beyond the boxing ring I am actually abl

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan