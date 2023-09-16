Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani out of the season with an oblique injury

The Los Angeles Angels placed designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani on the 10-day injured list Saturday with an oblique injury, effectively ending his season and sending the two-way star into free agency.

The 29-year-old injured his oblique on Sept. 4 while taking batting practice.

Ohtani, who has missed the last 11 games, had cleared out his locker on Friday, but the team did not say why.

Ohtani's future with the team has been a source of speculation after the Angels did not deal him at the trade deadline in hopes of making the postseason. But the Angels have been in freefall and enter Saturday with a 68-80 record, 13.5 games out of the final wild-card spot in the AL.

The team shut down his pitching duties after a right elbow ligament tear but still had him batting before his latest injury.

Ohtani ends his season with a 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA with 167 strikeouts in 132 innings this season as a pitcher. He remains an odds-on favorite to win his second MVP award in the last three seasons. He is batting .304 with 95 RBI, leads the American League with 44 home runs and is second in the majors with a 1.066 OPS.

