Angels' Taylor Ward living up to his potential after some swing adjustments

Angels' Taylor Ward follows through on a swing during a game against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 10. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

Outfielder Taylor Ward is putting together such a strong September that he has begun to replace top Angels prospect Jo Adell in the lineup. And that might not be a bad thing.

Although Adell’s MLB career is off to an inauspicious start, the Angels are confident the 21-year-old, who entered the season as one of baseball’s most talented minor leaguers, will adjust his offensive approach and find success.

The Angels couldn’t be sure Ward, 26, would live up to his potential before he got hot this month.

Ward entered Friday batting .290 with four doubles and two triples in 25 games. After going 2-for-4 in Friday’s 6-2 win over the Texas Rangers, he improved his September batting average to .469 (15-for-32).

Ward, like Adell, was a first-round draft pick. But Ward, originally a catcher, stalled in the minor leagues because of his bat. The Angels chose in 2018 to move him out from behind the plate to spark improvement on offense. He put it together quickly, batting .349 with 40 extra-base hits in 102 games, and earned his first major-league call-up.

A key piece to Ward’s triumphs was a mechanical adjustment. He redesigned his swing so that the bat met the pitch on its path.

But Ward struggled to replicate his minor-league success during stints with the Angels in 2018 and ’19. He also went five for 34 in 14 games to start this season and was demoted in mid-August.

Ward credited most of his improvement to a sturdier mindset. In the past, he became discouraged when he fouled off pitches and doubted his instincts.

“That is the biggest change in the box that I’ve made this year,” he said, “is sticking with [my] approach when things aren’t going your way.”

Manager Joe Maddon suggested Ward’s offense took off when he stopped thinking about the angle at which he hit baseballs.

“Somebody wanted to teach him to lift the ball,” Maddon said. “And he got this thing that’s all over the Internet that’s really horrible. … He had to get away from that.”

Ward’s streak — Friday marked his seventh multi-hit game of the season — gives the Angels hope he can be a serviceable major-leaguer in the future.

In the meantime, Maddon will keep Ward in the lineup as the Angels attempt to improve their dim postseason chances over the season’s final eight games. Friday’s victory moved the Angels (22-30) to 3 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros for second place in the American League West.

Short hops

Albert Pujols slugged his 661st and 662nd home runs and passed Willie Mays (660) for fifth on all-time list. . . . Right-hander Jaime Barria pitched six scoreless innings before being tagged for two runs in the seventh. After a down 2019, Barria has roared back with a 3.26 ERA in six outings. . . . Justin Upton took a 94 mph pitch from Rangers rookie reliever Demarcus Evans off the helmet in the seventh. Upton was down on the ground for a few minutes but walked off the field of his volition.