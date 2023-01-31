Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani signs endorsement deal with New Balance

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has signed a multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with New Balance, the company announced Tuesday.

Ohtani was the American League Most Valuable Player runner-up in 2022 and won the award in 2021.

"As I continue my journey in baseball, I am excited to join the New Balance family," Ohtani said in a statement. "New Balance is a global brand that is known for having incredible product innovation but also for being an authentic brand who allows their athletes to be themselves. I am excited to join with them to change the game."

New Balance says the collaboration with Ohtani will start "on a variety of campaigns across the brand." A limited-edition 574 cleat will retail for $120 next month as the Angels prepare for spring training and Ohtani represents Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

Shohei Ohtani is greeted in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Athletics.

Ohtani was signed with Asics since 2014 and is set to become a free agency after the 2023 season. He is expected to sign one of the biggest deals in sports history.

The Boston headquartered New Balance has become a player in the apparel game in recent years, signing athletes such as track and field Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin, tennis star Coco Gauff and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.

The 28-year old Ohtani avoided arbitration by signing a $30 million deal with Los Angeles for this upcoming season. In 2022, Ohtani hit .273 with 34 home runs and 95 RBI. On the mound, he went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts.

