Angels set the date for Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut

The long wait to see Los Angeles Angels pitcher/slugger Shohei Ohtani take the mound in a Major League Baseball game is almost over.

It’s only spring training, but Ohtani is expected to make his Cactus League debut on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers according to Pedro Moura of The Athletic, assuming no complications before the weekend. We can also take a guess on when he’ll be in the lineup as a DH for the first time. According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Ohtani will not hit the day after he pitches. That might mean Ohtani will DH on Monday, Fletcher said.

It’s hard to recall a more anticipated spring training debut. Because of Ohtani’s ability to pitch and hit, the 23-year-old’s legend has been growing for a while. While we have seen plenty of Japanese players make superstar impacts in Major League Baseball, there’s a little extra curiosity about Ohtani because of his two-way ability. Even seeing video of his first bullpen session with the Angels was exciting.

Ohtani’s batting practice exploits are also buzzworthy.

As an encore, Shohei Ohtani just cleared the scoreboard in right-center. That's an estimated 600 feet! OK, not quite. But let's not slow the hype. — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerMLB) February 22, 2018





After Shohei Othani launched a BP homer over the batter's eye at Tempe Diablo Stadium, teammates were spotted squeezing his biceps. — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerMLB) February 22, 2018





Saturday’s game is slated to be broadcast on Fox Sports West, and the ratings that blow away any other spring training game in years. Ohtani’s spring training appearances as a pitcher and hitter will be dissected through March before the regular season begins on March 29. While most spring training games are just bland tune-ups for the regular season, Ohtani’s spring starts might feel like events, especially when you factor in his international stardom.

Now we know when Ohtani’s first spring training game is expected to be. Let the hype continue.

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani is set to make his Cactus League debut. (AP)

