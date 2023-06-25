Angels score 13 runs in 3rd inning, set multiple records in 25-1 rout of Rockies

Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss hit home runs on consecutive pitches to open a 13-run third inning and the Los Angeles Angels pounded out a franchise-record 28 hits in a 25-1 drubbing of the Colorado Rockies.

Hunter Renfroe and Mickey Moniak each went 5 for 5 with four RBIs and David Fletcher had four hits and five RBIs as part of the biggest scoring output in Angels history.

The Angels scored 24 runs in a win over the Toronto Blue Jays on August 25, 1979.

Every Angels' starter had at least two hits except major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani, who went 1 for 7.

After Trout, Drury and Thaiss went deep off starter Chase Anderson, the Angels went on to score 10 more runs in the inning on seven more hits, capped by Moniak’s two-run homer.

The Angels piled on eight more runs in the fourth inning to become the only major league team in the modern era (since 1900) to score 20 or more runs over a span of two innings.

Drury and Thaiss singled home runs and Renfroe had an RBI double before Moniak delivered a two-run double. Fletcher’s three-run homer made it 23-0.

The Rockies avoided the shutout on Brenton Doyle’s home run in the eighth inning.

Braves hold on to end Reds’ 12-game winning streak

Travis d’Arnaud homered for one of his four hits and the Atlanta Braves held on for a 7-6 victory, ending the Cincinnati Reds’ 12-game winning streak on Saturday.

Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna also went deep for the National League-best Braves, who rebounded from Friday’s loss to win for the ninth time in 10 games and improve to 16-4 in June.

The Reds’ 12-game streak tied for the longest in the franchise’s modern era and was one shy of matching the 1890 team’s 13-game run. The 1899 Reds won 14 straight.

Cincinnati also hit four home runs, the final two coming in the bottom of the ninth inning. Jake Fraley and Will Benson took Raisel Iglesias deep to make it a one-run game but the Atlanta closer regrouped and struck out Matt McLain and Jonathan India – both on changeups - to end it.

Cubs rout Cardinals in London

Ian Happ hit two home runs, Justin Steele struck out eight in six strong innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 to open the teams’ two-game set in London.

With a crowd of 54,662 filling London Stadium, the Cubs improved to 9-1 over their last 10 games and moved to within a game of .500 (37-38).

Happ hit solo home runs in the second and third innings, and Dansby Swanson hit a two-run shot in the ninth to provide insurance.