Angels take road slide into matchup against the Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Angels (25-41, fourth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-35, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (3-5, 3.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi (1-4, 5.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to stop a four-game road skid.

Arizona has a 32-35 record overall and a 16-16 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have a 23-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 14-18 in road games and 25-41 overall. The Angels have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .237.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a .279 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 35 RBI. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 14-for-41 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 12 doubles and 12 home runs for the Angels. Kevin Pillar is 11-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .289 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by two runs

Angels: 4-6, .211 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Taylor Ward: day-to-day (back), Logan O'Hoppe: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press