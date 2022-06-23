Angels pitcher Reid Detmers, six weeks after throwing a no-hitter, sent to minors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Angels
    Los Angeles Angels
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Reid Detmers
    Reid Detmers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers throws to the plate during the third inning.
Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers throws against the Texas Rangers on May 25. Detmers threw a no-hitter for the Angels on May 11. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Reid Detmers was optioned to triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday just six weeks after the Angels left-hander threw a no-hitter against Tampa Bay, a demotion that will give the 22-year-old rookie a chance to regain his form in a less stressful environment.

“It’s just a little bit of a reset for him,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said before Wednesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals. “Look, there's greatness in there. I've said that before.

“There have been a ton of guys that have had to go back down and kind of reset themselves. It's a learning process, and I think this will be good for him. He’s gonna go down with a good attitude and get better.”

Detmers, a first-round pick out of Louisville in 2020, went 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA in his first six starts this season and pitched the 10th individual no-hitter in franchise history when he blanked the Rays on May 10 in Anaheim.

But he went 0-2 with a 5.67 ERA in his next six starts, striking out 24, walking 13 and giving up eight homers in 27 innings, including a five-inning, five-run, five-hit effort in Tuesday night’s 12-11, 11-inning loss to the Royals. He is 2-3 with a 4.66 ERA in 12 starts this season.

“I got a lot of stuff to work on,” Detmers said after Tuesday night’s game. “There’s a lot of stuff I can do better.”

Were there things Detmers did during the no-hitter that he’s not doing now?

“I don’t even know,” he said. “The no-hitter was a long time ago. Obviously, to throw a no-hitter, everything has to be working. That does not happen very often. It’s the game of baseball. You have humps. I’m in one right now and I have to get over it. The pitches are the same. Things just worked in my favor in that game.”

Nevin said he doesn’t think Detmers, who has more starts in the big leagues (17) than the minor leagues (14), has experienced a deterioration in pitch quality. But the longer Detmers struggled, the more his confidence seemed to wane.

“Sometimes things just snowball, and it weighs on you,” Nevin said. “You can tell from his demeanor a little bit. The confidence wasn't quite what it was. And a guy with his stuff, it shouldn't be that way. He’s a first-round pick, he got here quick, but he’ll go down, take a deep breath, get some good work in and get back here.”

The demotion of Detmers leaves the Angels with only four starters — Shohei Ohtani, Michael Lorenzen, Noah Syndargaard and Patrick Sandoval — in their six-man rotation. Left-handers Jose Suarez and Jhonathan Diaz, and right-hander Chase Silseth are among the candidates who could fill the other two spots.

The Angels are confident Detmers will reclaim his spot at some point this season.

“It’s just a natural progression,” Lorenzen said. “Most of us have been sent down. I got sent down my rookie year, and it was almost good for my mind to get away from the stage and remember what it was like to just pitch.”

Hero worship

Angels players celebrate after defeating the San Francisco Giants in Game 7 for the 2002 World Series title.
Angels players celebrate after defeating the San Francisco Giants in Game 7 for the 2002 World Series title. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Angels were set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2002 World Series championship with a pregame ceremony Wednesday, a reunion that was sure to bring back special memories for current players Matt Duffy and Lorenzen, who were huge Angels fans while growing up in Southern California.

Duffy, an Angels infielder and native of Long Beach, was 11 when he attended Games 1 and 6 of the 2002 World Series.

Though he was on hand for Scott Spiezio’s dramatic Game 6 homer, a three-run shot in the seventh inning that sparked a comeback from a 5-0 deficit in an eventual 6-5 Angels victory, Duffy didn’t actually see the ball clear the glove of Giants right fielder Reggie Sanders, sending the crowd into delirium.

“I actually sat down because I thought it was a fly-ball out,” Duffy said. “We were in the lower view level, near the third-base camera well, so his ball to us looked like a fly ball. So when it went over the fence I had my head in my hands.”

Lorenzen, who grew up in Anaheim, was 10 and playing in a baseball tournament when the Angels won Game 7.

“I didn’t go to any World Series games — we were too poor,” Lorenzen said. “But I remember finding out the Angels won the World Series and hopping in cars and driving up and down the street.”

Both Lorenzen and Duffy said there favorite player from the 2002 team was David Eckstein, the 5-foot-6, 170-pound shortstop and leadoff man who was a gritty defender and offensive sparkplug.

“The X-factor, he was the man,” Lorenzen said of Eckstein. “I loved the way he played. Spiezio was great with the home runs, Darin Erstad was Mr. Consistent and played great defense, Garret Anderson … they were all different but great.”

Duffy said he wore No. 22 in high school because of Eckstein.

“I was pretty undersized until my freshman year of high school,” Duffy said. “What he got out of what he had gives you something to look up to. It’s not a one-size-fits-all kind of game.”

Near re-cycle

The major league record for career cycles — hitting a single, double, triple and homer in the same game — is three, a mark held by five players, Bob Meusel, Babe Herman, Adrian Beltre, Trea Turner and Christian Yelich.

Angels first baseman Jared Walsh hit a homer, double and triple on Tuesday night and had two chances to hit a single that would have given him his second cycle in 11 days, but he flied out to right field in the ninth inning and popped out to first to end the game in the 11th.

“Two cycles in 11 days would have been crazy,” said Walsh, who accomplished the feat against the New York Mets on June 11. “It would have been very cool. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about it, but I think when you’re only trying to hit a single, that’s the best way to go about it.”

Short hops

Center fielder Mike Trout was not in Wednesday night’s lineup after playing nine games in the previous eight days. “This was a mutual thing,” Nevin said. He’s been going extremely hard and is extremely sore.” … Reliever Jimmy Herget was put on the 15-day injured list because of shoulder soreness. … The Angels recalled relievers Oliver Ortega and Elvis Peguero from triple A.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Planche Collective is making space for marginalized skateboarders in Montreal

    Cheers ring through Montreal's Jarry Park as skateboarders race down a hill on a cool and windy Sunday afternoon. They smack their boards on the concrete, taking turns facing off in a friendly match as part of Planche Collective's biweekly skate sessions. The collective was started last year with the mission of creating a barrier-free space for women, queer, trans, Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour to get into skateboarding — regardless of skill level. Seeing a lack of welco

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • NHL Draft: Blues' biggest needs, top prospects

    With Scott Perunovich looking poised to step in full-time next year, the Blues need to start replenishing their defense prospect pool at the 2022 draft.

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58