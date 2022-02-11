Angels pitcher’s death was early sign of fentanyl problem in Tarrant County, officials testify

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tyler Skaggs
    Tyler Skaggs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019 was one of the first in Tarrant County involving fentanyl, and that number continues to increase, toxicologists testified Friday in federal court.

With that, prosecutors continued on Friday to build the case against former Angels communications director Eric Kay, who was indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

Kay has pleaded not guilty.

An Angels security guard found Skaggs’ body on a bed in a hotel in Southlake on July 1, 2019. Skaggs and his teammates were at the hotel because the team was to play the Texas Rangers that day.

Federal authorities have called Kay the drug dealer for Skaggs, and several teammates of Skaggs’ are on the witness list for the trial, which started Tuesday in Fort Worth.

On Friday, several chemists and toxicologists from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office told the federal jury that fentanyl was in Skaggs’ system at the time of his death in 2019.

Dr. Richard Fries, chief deputy medical examiner, testified Friday that Skaggs died from a mixed drug overdose, and one of those drugs was fentanyl. He also died from asphyxiation.

“There was no trauma to the body,” Fries told the jury.

Skaggs’ defense attorneys have argued that fentanyl may not have been the exclusive cause of the baseball player’s death

Testimony from officials at the medical examiner’s office noted that they had not seen many fentanyl cases in 2019 in Tarrant County, but the death rate was climbing.

Tarrant County records showed as many as 123 deaths connected to fentanyl through November 2021. That was nearly a 30 percent increase over 2020, according to a KTVT-TV report in December.

The trial continues next week. U.S. District Judge Terry Means is allowing 20 hours of evidence presentation from prosecutors and 15 hours from the defense.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs pitches against the Oakland Athletics in a file photo. He died July 1, 2019, at the team hotel in Southlake, Texas.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs pitches against the Oakland Athletics in a file photo. He died July 1, 2019, at the team hotel in Southlake, Texas.

Kay rejected a plea offer in the case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Beran told Means at a pretrial conference. She did not describe the terms of the offer.

Kay was charged in July 2020. He is 47 and lives in Orange, California.

Inside of Skaggs’ hotel room, law enforcement authorities found pills, including one with the marking M/30. The pill, which resembled a 30-milligram oxycodone tablet, was tested, and it had been laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opiate, according to an affidavit written by DEA agent Geoffrey Lindenberg that was filed with the expectation that it would support the criminal complaint in the case.

This report contains information from Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Graveyard': Olympic fans in disbelief over ski jump scenery

    The venue for big air events in Beijing has raised a lot of eyebrows, but there's more than meets the eye to the disused steel mill in the background of the event.

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Why Pascal Siakam likes playing point guard

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has played a lot more point guard recently and is enjoying every minute of it. He also discusses why his spin move is working well this year.

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Canada's O'Dine takes bronze in women's snowboard cross after 4 years of challenges

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Life has been relentless for Meryeta O'Dine over the past four years. She's overcome personal tragedy, brutal injuries, and professional turmoil. Through it all, the Canadian never stopped believing in herself. O'Dine's self-confidence paid off on Wednesday as she won bronze in snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics. The 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., held off Australia's Belle Brockhoff in the big final to claim a place on the podium. "Through everything that I've b

  • MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener 'disastrous'

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31. With the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history stretching into its 71st day, Manfred said teams will make a new offer when negotiations resume Saturday for just the fifth economic bargaining session since the five-year labor contract expired. “I am an optimist and I believ

  • Sweden's Sara Hector wins Olympic GS gold after Shiffrin out

    BEIJING (AP) — Sara Hector smiled when she crossed the finish line Monday and raised her ski poles to put them atop her helmet. She seemed to be laughing later, as if to say, “Did I really just do this?” while clutching her gold during the giant slalom medal ceremony. And, yes, of course the Swedish racer was grinning widely when her coach and others hoisted her off the snow to celebrate a career-defining victory that seemed so improbable for so long yet somehow seemed inevitable lately. Hector

  • Klaebo retains Olympic sprint title, Sundling also gets gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo felt the pressure to prove that he's still the fastest man on the cross-country sprint course. His Olympic gold medal proves it just fine. “There has been a lot of talking about (it)," the Norwegian said, "almost (everyone saying) I shall win this race.” Klaebo defended his Olympic sprint title at the Beijing Games on Tuesday, leading the final for the entire race and punching the air when he crossed the finish line in in 2 minutes, 58.06 second

  • Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday. Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Phi

  • Olympic judging under scrutiny over Parrot's slopestyle win

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Did Canadian slopestyler Max Parrot grab his knee or his board during his Olympic gold-medal run? That question is blowing up in snowboard circles, and it's made more intriguing because the rider who finished second landed the toughest trick of the contest. Plus, he was from the host country. Parrot's feel-good story — winning a gold medal some three years after beating cancer — took an uncomfortable turn almost as soon as he got off the mountain Sunday. Some angles of the f

  • Significance of unexpected Olympic opportunity not lost on Canada's men's hockey team

    Landon Ferraro originally intended on following the path blazed by his father Ray and enjoying a long, successful career in the National Hockey League just like his old man. Like for so many of us, the game plan in Landon's head failed to pan out. A rash of lower-body injuries limited the 2009 second-round (32nd overall) draft pick to just 77 career NHL appearances with Detroit, Boston and Minnesota. Now playing in Cologne, Germany, Landon had given up on his childhood dream of playing for Canad

  • Well-seasoned: Aerials skier named Winter to fly at Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Kerri Einarson wins 3rd consecutive Canadian women's curling championship

    The waiting was the worst for Team Canada. For several agonizing minutes Kerri Einarson and her two-time defending champions had to wait and watch while Krista McCarville’s Northern Ontario rink decided on their final shot attempt. “We were just running through what she might have,” said third Val Sweeting. “We were just hoping we did the right things. It worked out.” Einarson’s rink held off a late rally by McCarville for a 9-6 victory to win their third consecutive Scotties Tournament of Heart

  • Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death

    BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Canadian Olympic hockey teams facing opposite issues in Beijing

    Hockey Canada's two submissions in Beijing have vastly different identities, and therefore opposite concerns as well.