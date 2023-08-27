Angels pitcher Chase Silseth exits game after being hit in head by teammate's errant throw

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth exited Saturday's game against the New York Mets early due to friendly fire.

Silseth was hit in the back of the head in the bottom of the fourth inning as first baseman Trey Cabbage fired across the diamond in an effort to catch Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was trying to steal third base. Lindor safely made it to third and scored after the ball ricocheted off Silseth's head. It was ruled a throwing error.

The play started with runners on first and second base. As Silseth fired a strike in to Mets batter Daniel Vogelbach, Lindor, who was on second base, took a very large lead that prompted Jeff McNeil to run to second base. With both Lindor and McNeil near second base, Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe made a head-scratching decision to fire the ball to first, presumably thinking McNeil was going to try and run back.

But McNeil stayed at second and Lindor ran for third. Cabbage threw the ball across the infield to try and catch him, but he hit Silseth in the back of the head. Silseth immediately went to the ground after he was hit and clutched his head.

The Mets are on the board.



Angels pitcher Chase Silseth has left the game after being hit by the throw. pic.twitter.com/Ju9qCRQezF — SNY (@SNYtv) August 27, 2023

McNeil advanced all the way to third due to the throwing error and no out was recorded.

There has not been any immediate updates on Silseth's status.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Chase Silseth lays on the ground after being hit in the head by a throw.

The Angels lead 5-3 in the top of the seventh.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Angels pitcher Chase Silseth exits after being hit in head by throw