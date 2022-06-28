Angels' Phil Nevin gets 10-game suspension for role in brawl with Mariners; 11 others disciplined

Players on the Angels and Seattle Mariners fight during an on-field brawl Sunday at Angel Stadium. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Major League Baseball has made its decision.

One day after a benches-and-bullpens-clearing brawl between the Angels and Seattle Mariners, the league disciplined 12 players and coaches Monday, including Angels interim manager Phil Nevin, who received a 10-game suspension for what MLB called "the intentional throwing by pitcher Andrew Wantz while warning were in place."

Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker, who was hit by the Wantz pitch, received a seven-game suspension for "actions that caused the incident and for fighting."

Tensions arose early Sunday afternoon, when Wantz threw a pitch at Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez’s head in the first inning, prompting umpires to issue a warning to both teams.

Despite what precipitated between Mariners reliever Erik Swanson and Angels center fielder Mike Trout the night before — when Swanson threw a pitch near Trout’s head — the umpires and Wantz downplayed that being a factor in Sunday’s events.

And there was no calming either side after Wantz then hit Jesse Winker on the buttocks in the second inning Sunday.

Players and coaches from both teams spilled onto the field.

Anthony Rendon, who has a cast on his right wrist after season-ending surgery, came out of the Angels dugout and shoved his left hand into Winker’s face.

J.P. Crawford charged out of the Mariners dugout, jumped over his teammates and punched one of the Angels. Winker ended up at the bottom of the pile, in a scuffle with Angels reliever Ryan Tepera, with fellow Angels Brandon Marsh and Monte Harrison trying to get through the masses to separate them.

Winker later got in the face of Nevin, voicing his anger over the situation, then made an obscene gesture to the Angel Stadium crowd on his way off the field after getting ejected.

Angels closer Raisel Iglesias was also ejected despite not hitting anyone. He threw a box of sunflower seed packets and a bucket of bubble gum onto the field and knocked over a cooler in the dugout in response to getting tossed.

The other punishments handed out Monday:

— Rendon, five-game suspension, for "his actions during the incident and for leaving the dugout while on the injured list." His suspension will be served when he returns from the injured next. He is is prohibited from sitting on the bench for the Angels’ next seven games.



— Angels assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti, five-game suspension, for his actions during the incident.



— Crawford, five-game suspension, for fighting.



— Wantz, three-game suspension, for intentionally throwing at Winker with warnings in place. Wantz is not appealing and began serving his suspension Monday.



— Tepera, three-game suspension for his actions.



— Iglesias, two-game suspension for his actions.



— Rodríguez, two-game suspension for his actions.



— Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery, two-game suspension for his actions.



— Angels Major League interpreter Manny Del Campo, two-game suspension for his actions.



— Angels catching coach Bill Haselman, one-game suspension for his actions.

Nevin, Chit and Del Campo began serving their suspensions on Monday ahead the Angels' game with the Chicago White Sox. Montgomery and Haselman will serve their suspensions when Chiti returns.

Eight were ejected following the fight: Nevin, Tepera, Iglesias, Wantz, Winker, Crawford, Rodriguez and Mariners manager Scott Servais.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.