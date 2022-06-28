  • Oops!
Angels P Archie Bradley fractured elbow by falling over dugout railing during Mariners brawl

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
The most harmful blow of the Seattle Mariners-Los Angeles Angels brawl on Sunday didn't come from a punch, of which there were many.

Angels pitcher Archie Bradley was placed on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with a fractured elbow, two days after eagle-eyed viewers noticed him landing hard on his arm while exiting the dugout to take part in the brawl. Angels head trainer Mike Frostad confirmed to reporters the fall caused the fracture.

Bradley will reportedly be out at least four weeks.

It's a rather unfortunate injury for a person whose duck-hunting business is named Crash Landing Outdoors.

Bradley had already been struggling this season, his first with the Angels after signing a one-year, $3.75 million deal last offseason. In 18.2 innings, Bradley holds a 4.82 ERA, 1.286 WHIP and 15 strikeouts.

Angels-Mariners brawl claims another victim

Other Angels will miss a significant amount of time due to the brawl as well, but only due to suspensions. The brawl was sparked after Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz threw behind the head of star Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez, one day after Angels star Mike Trout was incensed over a pitch close to his head.

The scene was not only ugly, but ridiculous as well, from Angels closer Raisel Iglesias throwing a box of sunflower seeds onto the field to Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker throwing up double birds at the Angel Stadium crowd.

MLB came down hard on every player and coach on the Angels and Mariners who were seen taking part in the fight, one of the worst seen in the big leagues in recent memory.

The full list of suspensions:

  • Angels manager Phil Nevin: 10 games

  • Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker: 7 games

  • Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon: 5 games

  • Angels pitching coach Dom Chiti: 5 games

  • Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford: 5 games

  • Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz: 3 games

  • Angels pitcher Ryan Tepera: 3 games

  • Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias: 2 games

  • Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez: 2 games

  • Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery: 2 games

  • Angels interpreter Manny Del Campo: 2 games

  • Angels catching coach Bill Haselman: 1 game

And now the Angels are without Bradley, who joins a lineage of absurd baseball injuries.

ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 10: Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Archie Bradley (23) in the dugout before playing the Houston Astros on April 10, 2022 at Angels Stadium in Anaheim California (Photo by John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Archie Bradley is going to be out a while for the Angels. (Photo by John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
