Angels resort to nothing but Nickelback walk-up songs amid 12-game losing streak

Jack Baer
The Los Angeles Angels are feeling the pain right now amid a 12-game losing streak. And now they're hearing it as well.

On the verge of a franchise record for consecutive losses and having already fired their manager, the Angels decided to make a change on Wednesday by walking up to nothing but Nickelback songs against the Boston Red Sox.

Yes, really.

For posterity, here is the full set list, via intrepid ESPN reporter Alden Gonzalez:

Shohei Ohtani: "Photograph"

Jo Adell: "Rockstar"

Jared Walsh: "How You Remind Me"

Matt Duffy: "Someday"

Juan Lagares: "If Today Was Your Last Day"

Brandon Marsh: "When We Stand Together"

Jack Mayfield: "What Are You Waiting For?"

Kurt Suzuki: "This Afternoon"

Tyler Wade: "Animals"

The Angels have not won since May 24, having taken losses to the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Red Sox. In that time, they've had to sideline Mike Trout with a minor groin injury, placed breakout star Taylor Ward in the injured list with a hamstring strain, placed third baseman Anthony Rendon on the injured list with wrist inflammation and fired manager Joe Maddon.

It had once been a promising season for the Angels, who held a 27-17 record before the losing streak began and held a share of the AL West lead as late as late as May 16 (they now trail by nine games). That start has now gone up in flames, though the team remained only 2.5 games back from the Red Sox for the final wild card spot entering Wednesday.

Third base coach Phil Nevin was promoted to interim manager following Maddon's firing on Tuesday, and his directive for his first full day on the job was this Nickelback thing. No one will be able to accuse him of not being bold, at least.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) smiles before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Shohei Ohtani and the Angels are taking desperate measures. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
