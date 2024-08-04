Angels and Mets play with series tied 1-1

New York Mets (58-52, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (48-63, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.89 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (3-10, 5.32 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -127, Angels +107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and New York Mets meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 48-63 record overall and a 25-35 record at home. The Angels have a 26-55 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

New York has a 58-52 record overall and a 28-23 record in road games. The Mets have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .420.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 19 doubles and 16 home runs for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 12-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with a .255 batting average, and has 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 41 walks and 63 RBI. Jeff McNeil is 13-for-36 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (back), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press