Angels-Mariners takeaways: Seattle sweep imperils Angels' playoff push

Angels star Shohei Ohtani reacts after hitting a foul ball during the third inning of a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Angel Stadium. The Angels have lost six consecutive games. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

In the wake of being swept by the Seattle Mariners amid a six-game losing streak, the Angels continue to raise questions about whether they're capable of making the postseason.

Chief among them: can they win their upcoming series with the San Francisco Giants and make up ground in the standings with key division matchups looming?

After the Angels' 3-2 loss to the Mariners in 10 innings Sunday, the Angels are 56-57. They are 6½ games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League wild-card spot and 10½ games behind the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.

The Angels remain confident they have time to win games and challenge for a playoff spot.

“I feel like there’s a lot of games left which is huge,” Tyler Anderson said after Saturday’s loss. “Everyone’s talking right now like it’s the end of the season, but there’s a pretty significant amount of game left. We’re one good streak of being right in the middle of things right here.

Read more: Problems with starting rotation mire Angels in losing streak

“We just know the games are going to be tight from here on out. Just play clean baseball and give ourselves a chance.”

Here are three takeaways from the Angels' series with the Mariners:

About those runs

Unlike their last road series, the Angels didn't have a problem with runners in scoring position against Seattle. The Angels’ offense simply fell flat when it was needed the most.

The Angels don’t have to put up insane run totals, like they did against the Colorado Rockies during a 25-1 blowout in June, to win every game. But the Angels have shown throughout the season they are capable of overcoming one- or two-run deficits.

On Friday, the Angels came back from deficits of four and two runs, but still lost. On Saturday, they were 90 feet away from tying the game in the ninth.

No 'I' in team

One of the Angels' biggest strengths has been their camaraderie.

After his first blown save of the season Thursday, closer Carlos Estévez, said: “I know all these guys in this room have my back. And that's all that matters, right? We're a team, we got good chemistry.”

Story continues

Before Sunday, the Angels lost three consecutive games by two runs or less. Saturday's loss came after a ground-rule double bounced over the left-field wall in the ninth inning, halting the tying run at the third.

What odds?

The Angels entered Sunday with just a 3.7% chance at making the playoffs, according to Fangraphs. Baseball Reference gave them a 3.4% chance at making the postseason before their sixth consecutive loss.

While these numbers are mostly arbitrary, the odds are not in their favor after their recent losses.

Read more: Hernández: Shohei Ohtani is human, but the Angels need him to keep playing despite exhaustion

Still, as manager Phil Nevin pointed out Saturday, anything can happen.

“We've seen a lot of messed up baseball stuff happen in the last 50 games in the season, the last 30, if you will,” Nevin said.

The potential for "messed up baseball stuff" going in the Angels’ favor is one thing. The team also needs to help itself.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.