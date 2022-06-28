Angels-Mariners punishment: 12 suspensions for Sunday brawl, including Phil Nevin (10 games), Jesse Winker (7), interpreter (2)

A Sunday brawl between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels was far more violent and extensive than typical baseball fights. One day later, the punishment handed down by Major League Baseball reflected that reality.

MLB on Monday suspended 12 players, managers and coaches for a total of 47 games after a fight that began after Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz hit Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker with a pitch, one inning before throwing inside on rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez. Both apparent purpose pitches came one day after the Mariners nearly struck Angels star Mike Trout in the head with a pitch.

A war of words immediately erupted from both dugouts and Winker walked purposefully toward the Angels' dugout, sparking a benches-clearing incident that resulted in several impactful melees, most notably Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford striking an Angel with punches and injured Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon shoving Winker in the face.

On Monday, before the Angels and Mariners moved on to series against the White Sox and Orioles, respectively, the disciplinary bill came due from MLB Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations Michael Hill.

Angels manager Phil Nevin was hardest hit, earning a 10-game suspension after MLB ruled that Wantz threw intentionally at batters after warnings were in place. Nevin is not allowed to appeal and began serving his suspension immediately on Monday.

Winker was suspended seven games, the longest of any player, for what MLB termed "actions that caused the incident and fighting." Crawford and Rendon were each suspended five games, with Rendon, who had season-ending wrist surgery, banned from the Angels' bench for the next seven games. He will serve his suspension when he is activated, presumably in 2023.

Wantz was suspended for three games, for intentionally throwing at Winker. MLB said he will not appeal, which makes sense given he pitched Sunday.

Nevin took over for fired manager Joe Maddon on June 7, meaning his 10-game suspension is nearly as long as his 19-game interim managerial stint.

The others, disciplined, for what MLB termed "actions" during the incident:

Angels assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti, five games.

Angels reliever Ryan Tepera, three games.

Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias (who threw a carton of sunflower seeds on the field), two games.

Rodríguez, two games.

Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery, two games.

Angels interpreter Manny Del Campo, two games.

Angels catching coach Bill Haselman, one game.

Montgomery and Haselman's suspensions will be staggered until Chiti returns from suspension.

