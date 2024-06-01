Angels look to break slide in game against the Mariners

Los Angeles Angels (21-36, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (32-27, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (3-5, 5.76 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (4-5, 3.48 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -159, Angels +135; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels head into the matchup against the Seattle Mariners after losing three in a row.

Seattle has a 32-27 record overall and a 19-11 record in home games. The Mariners have hit 63 total home runs to rank 10th in MLB play.

Los Angeles has a 21-36 record overall and a 14-15 record on the road. The Angels have gone 9-29 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Moore has six home runs, 20 walks and 20 RBI while hitting .222 for the Mariners. Ty France is 11-for-31 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has a .268 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 10 doubles and 11 home runs. Luis Rengifo is 15-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .187 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Angels: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press