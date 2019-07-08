Angels' Jonathan Lucroy suffers concussion, fractured nose from home plate collision

Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy has a concussion and fractured nose after a bloody collision at home plate against the Houston Astros, the Angels public relations team announced Monday.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Lucroy sustained a concussion and a fractured nose. He will see an ENT after the swelling has subsided, post all star break, to address the fracture. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) July 8, 2019

Lucroy was knocked on his back in the eighth inning of a tie game after Astros pinch runner Jake Marisnick crashed into him. Marisnick was trying to score from third on a sac fly to right field.

The 33-year-old was taken off the field on a stretcher and was taken to the hospital for a CT scan. Marisnick was called out on the play for initiating the collision.

Lucroy will presumably be out for a little while. According to Angels PR, he will see an ears, nose and throat specialist once the swelling goes down.

It’s been a hard week for the catcher. His college coach at the University of Louisiana, Tony Robichaux, died July 3. He, his wife and two children were planning on driving down to Louisiana after Sunday’s game to attend the funeral and according to Kristin Askelson at the Louisiana Advocate, the family did make it.

Jonathan Lucroy made it to his former coach’s funeral in Lafayette despite a horrible injury yesterday in Houston. @JLucroy20 #Robe36 @theadvocateaca — Kristin Askelson (@kaskelson) July 8, 2019

His coach died days after teammate Tyler Skaggs died while the team was in Arlington for a series.

Los Angeles Angels' Jonathan Lucroy has a concussion and fractured nose. (AP)

