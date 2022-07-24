  • Oops!
Angels interim manager Phil Nevin ejected following Shohei Ohtani's home run vs. Braves

Jace Evans, USA TODAY
·1 min read
In this article:
Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin managed to get ejected from Saturday night's game vs. the Atlanta Braves in the aftermath of a home run by his own star.

Nevin's ire appeared to be stoked in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Braves All-Star Austin Riley was ruled to have checked his swing on what would have been an inning-ending strikeout. On the very next pitch, Riley drilled a 415-foot, two-run home run that put the defending champs up 7-1.

Nevin expressed his displeasure at the time, and Shohei Ohtani's homer the next inning — a solo shot off Kyle Wright — apparently did nothing to calm him down.

Following Ohtani's blast, Nevin was caught on camera yelling (rather profanely) at the umpires that the score should be 5-2, instead of 7-2.

He then apparently made his way onto the field according to reporters on the scene and was promptly ejected for the third time this season.

The 7-2 score held as the disappointing Angels dropped to 39-55.

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was ejected in the fifth inning vs. the Atlanta Braves.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Angels manager ejected after Shohei Ohtani hit home run

