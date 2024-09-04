ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs but grounds out in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 03, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani finally made his grand return to Angel Stadium after leaving the Los Angeles Angels in the offseason.

While it had to sting that Ohtani left for the other major baseball franchise in L.A., Angels fans gave the baseball great a standing ovation as he stepped up to bat against his former team on Tuesday evening.

This was such a classy move by Angels fans to give one of the best players who ever sported an Angels jersey a warm welcome back home, as he undoubtedly gave them plenty of wonderful memories over the years.

While he's now the competitor on the baseball diamond, it's clear that Ohtani still has a special place in plenty of hearts at Angel Stadium.

Shohei Ohtani returns to Angel Stadium exactly one year after his final game played with the Angels 👏 pic.twitter.com/avzOtQki92 — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Angels fans welcomed Shohei Ohtani back to Angel Stadium with the classiest standing ovation