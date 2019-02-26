Angels discussing possible Long Beach waterfront ballpark, team confirms

The Angels are potentially in the market for some waterfront property in Long Beach.

As reported by the Long Beach Post, the team is in talks with the city about turning a 13-acre parking lot into a new home for Mike Trout and the rest of the organization.

“As we have stated from the beginning, we must explore all our options to secure a long-term future for the Angels and provide fans with a high quality experience in a renovated or new ballpark,” team president John Carpino said in a statement.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia added in a statement of his own: “We are in the early stages of our due diligence and are exploring a variety of options for this property. We have approached the Angels to express our interest and discuss the possibilities of this opportunity.”

The Anaheim City Council recently voted in favor of a one-year extension to the Angels' stadium lease through 2020 to ensure the two sides have additional time to determine a long-term solution.

Angel Stadium, which has served as the home of the Angels since 1966, is the fourth-oldest ballpark in the majors. While renovating Angel Stadium or building a new arena in Anaheim are both options, the team could also find a new home elsewhere in Southern California.