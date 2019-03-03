Angels considered offering Mike Trout $350M extension, report says

In the wake of mega-signings by Bryce Harper and Manny Machado in recent weeks, news of an even bigger potential deal has emerged.

According to The Athletic, which cited sources with knowledge of the club’s thinking, the Angels considered offering outfielder Mike Trout a 10-year contract extension worth $350 million.

The report noted "it is unclear whether they followed through with an actual proposal," though it would have made Trout the sport's highest-paid player had the two sides reached an agreement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Trout, 27, has two years remaining on his current deal with Los Angeles and is slated to earn $33.25 million in each of the next two seasons after signing a six-year extension worth $145 million before the 2014 season. He will be eligible for free agency after the 2020 season and will be in line for a huge contract.

MORE: Bryce Harper reveals why he chose to wear No. 3 with Phillies | Mike Trout talks Bryce Harper, potential new Angels extension

Until then, however, the two-time AL MVP and seven-time All-Star has bigger concerns.

"It’s not the time to think about that," Trout said Friday.