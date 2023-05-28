Angels close out homestand by getting swept by Marlins

Angels star Shohei Ohtani tosses his bat after striking out in the first inning against the Miami Marlins on Sunday at Angel Stadium. The Angels lost 2-0 and suffered a three-game sweep. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval was back to his usual self Sunday against the Miami Marlins.

On the other side of battling food poisoning, which slowed him down during his last start against the Minnesota Twins, Sandoval threw six innings, giving up two runs and eight hits while striking out two and walking two.

Those two runs didn’t seem like much. Really one run was sufficient enough for the Marlins. The Angels had already lost the series Saturday night, when fielding mistakes doomed their momentum. On Sunday, they were officially swept by the team that now shares the same win-loss record, in a 2-0 shutout.

The Angels made some noise in the bottom of the ninth inning, the tying runs moving into scoring position with Mike Trout at the plate and two outs. Trout popped out to second base.

After opening the homestand with five wins in six games, including a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox, the Angels closed it out with a three-game losing streak.

They will take their 28-26 record on the road through Chicago and Houston this week.

Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval delivers against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning Sunday. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

