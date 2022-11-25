Angel's career-high 22 boosts Stanford over Seminoles 70-60

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) Brandon Angel scored a career-high 22 points, including 18 in the second half when the Cardinal pulled away to defeat Florida State 70-60 on Friday in a consolation semifinal at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Angel was 8-of-15 shooting and shared game-high rebounding honors with teammate James Keefe with eight apiece. Harrison Ingram and Michael Jones scored 10 points each.

Stanford was a dismal 3 of 26 on 3-point attempts and was outshot by the Seminoles. But the game turned on the offensive glass where the Cardinal had a 16-3 advantage, outscoring Florida State 27-2 via second-chance points.

Caleb Mills led the Seminoles with 16 points, Cam'Ron Fletcher had 12, Darin Green Jr. 11 and Naheem McLeod 10.

Three times Angel hit baskets to give Stanford (3-3) a lead in the second half, including the final go-ahead points in a 17-2 run that he kicked off with a 3-pointer then a steal and score. The run left the Cardinal with the game's first double-digit lead, 57-46, with 6 1/2 minutes remaining.

Florida State (2-5) jumped out to an 8-0 lead with 3-pointers from Fletcher and Green and led most of the first half, taking a 27-21 edge into halftime after Mills had consecutive buckets in the final minute.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

