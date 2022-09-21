Angels beat Rangers 5-2 despite Texas' triple play

  • Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo, left, hands Matt Duffy, right, a cowboy hat that has team stickers placed on it after Duffy hit a two-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    1/8

    Angels Rangers Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo, left, hands Matt Duffy, right, a cowboy hat that has team stickers placed on it after Duffy hit a two-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani flexes his wrist after swinging at a pitch during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Ohtani struck out on the at-bat. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    2/8

    Angels Rangers Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani flexes his wrist after swinging at a pitch during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Ohtani struck out on the at-bat. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim tags out Los Angeles Angels' Matt Duffy (5) as umpire Roberto Ortiz and Angels' Livan Soto, rear, watch during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    3/8

    Angels Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim tags out Los Angeles Angels' Matt Duffy (5) as umpire Roberto Ortiz and Angels' Livan Soto, rear, watch during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Andrew Wantz throws to the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    4/8

    Angels Rangers Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Andrew Wantz throws to the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    5/8

    Angels Rangers Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs to first after hitting into a double play during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Luis Rengifo was out at second. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    6/8

    Angels Rangers Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs to first after hitting into a double play during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Luis Rengifo was out at second. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani waves to the Texas Rangers' dugout before his at-bat in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    7/8

    Angels Rangers Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani waves to the Texas Rangers' dugout before his at-bat in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    8/8

    Angels Rangers Baseball

    Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels' Luis Rengifo, left, hands Matt Duffy, right, a cowboy hat that has team stickers placed on it after Duffy hit a two-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani flexes his wrist after swinging at a pitch during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Ohtani struck out on the at-bat. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim tags out Los Angeles Angels' Matt Duffy (5) as umpire Roberto Ortiz and Angels' Livan Soto, rear, watch during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Andrew Wantz throws to the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs to first after hitting into a double play during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Luis Rengifo was out at second. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani waves to the Texas Rangers' dugout before his at-bat in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Ragans throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
·3 min read

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a tiebreaking RBI double during Los Angeles' three-run sixth inning that ended with a triple play and Matt Duffy had a two-run home run among three hits as the Angels beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Ward doubled into the left-field corner to score Shohei Ohtani from first base off Dennis Santana (3-8), the first of three Texas relievers. Mike Ford and Jo Adell added RBI singles off John King.

With the bases loaded and none out, Max Stassi hit a sharp grounder to third base. Josh Jung fielded the ball behind the bag, stepped on the base, threw to second, and Marcus Semien threw on to Nathaniel Lowe at first to complete the triple play. It was the Rangers’ second triple play this season — a club first — and the eighth in the franchise’s 51 seasons in Texas.

Patrick Sandoval (6-9) got his third consecutive win after giving up the tying run in the fifth inning. Sandoval allowed both Rangers runs on three hits, striking out seven and walking four. His winning streak follows a seven-game losing streak that ran from mid-June to mid-August.

Three Angels relievers held the Rangers scoreless on two hits through four innings with Jimmy Herget earning his sixth save in nine opportunities.

The Angels have won four of their last five games and opened a lead of 1 1/2 games over the Rangers in the race to finish third in the AL West.

Texas has lost 17 of its last 22 games to fall a season-high 21 games below .500.

Sandoval gave up a first-inning RBI double to Corey Seager and didn’t allow another hit until the fifth. Bubba Thompson beat out a bunt for a two-out single and scored on Semien’s double to center.

Texas rookie starter Cole Ragans gave up two runs on seven hits. Ragans’ five strikeouts matched his big-league high, and he didn’t walk a batter for the first time in his seven major league starts.

Duffy pulled a 3-2 fastball just inside the left-field foul pole for his second home run of the season. Both have come in his last eight games. Duffy was reinstated on Aug. 29 after missing 52 games with back spasms.

Ohtani extended his hitting streak to six games.

COMING, GOING

The Angels recalled LHP Rob Zastryzny from Triple-A Salt Lake after optioning RHP Jose Marte to Salt Lake after Monday afternoon’s game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers RHP Joe Barlow (right index finger blister) had one strikeout pitching one inning during a rehab outing with Double-A Frisco on Tuesday night.

UP NEXT

Angels LHP Tucker Davidson (2-6, 6.96 ERA) is 1-4 in six starts for Los Angeles since being acquired from Atlanta on Aug. 2.

Rangers RHP Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.49) is 0-2 in his last five starts and hasn’t made it through five full innings during that span.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • From Margot Robbie to Christian Bale, see all the stars at the <em>Amsterdam</em> red carpet premiere

    Click through to solve the mystery of who's the best dressed on this stylish carpet.

  • Work Continues on Byzantine Mosaic Discovered by Palestinian Farmer in Gaza

    Archaeological work was continuing at the site in Gaza where a Byzantine mosaic was discovered, the Palestinian antiquities ministry said on September 17.The mosaic, which was discovered by Salman al-Nabaheen while planting an olive tree, has been cleaned, revealing colorful artwork of birds and other animals.This new footage shows the mosaic in all its glory, with close-up shots of the intricate artwork. The footage captures the detailed mosaic in its newly cleaned state, featuring colorful depictions of animals, plants, and geometric patterns.“This provides us with historical information and details about the ancient civilizations and anthropology in Gaza, the historical and economic relations with the ancient regional environment, and the status of Palestine across the world,” the ministry said.The ministry of tourism and antiquities also said that along with the mosaics, the discovery included evidence of the ancient walls, pottery, and glass bottles.The mosaic is thought to date back to some time between the 5th and 7th centuries. Credit: Nedal Alhajahmed via Storyful

  • Chris Redd Is the Latest to Depart Saturday Night Live : 'I Can't Thank You All Enough'

    The comedian becomes the eighth cast member to exit the NBC show prior to its 48th season premiere in October

  • Chapman, Bradley go deep, Blue Jays outslug Phillies 18-11

    Toronto interim manager John Schneider walked out of the clubhouse after his team scored in all but one inning and — this was almost as big as its 10 extra-base hits — had fans inside Philadelphia's ballpark chanting “Let's go, Blue Jays!” and simply deadpanned: “Pitchers' duel.” Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Jackie Bradley Jr. added a three-run shot in the ninth and the Blue Jays used 21 hits to rough up the Phillies 18-11 on Tuesday night in a matchup of teams headed in opposite directions as they play for wild-card berths.

  • King Charles flies to Scotland day after Queen's funeral

    King Charles has flown to Scotland the day after the Queen's funeral service. Pictures show the King in the back of an Audi leaving the Scottish airport. Yesterday his mother, Queen Elizabeth, was laid to rest alongside Prince Philip in a ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong