Angels batters strike out 12 times in loss to surging Rays

Dick Scanlon
·1 min read
In this article:
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, strikes out against Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jalen Beeks during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Angels' Shohei Ohtani strikes out against Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jalen Beeks during the sixth inning on Monday in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Chris O'Meara / Associated Press)

Randy Arozarena hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Angels 2-1 on Monday night.

Jeffrey Springs pitched effectively into the sixth inning for the Rays, who have won eight of 10 and moved a half-game ahead of Toronto and Seattle in the AL wild-card race.

Arozarena hit his 17th homer of the season, and fifth in 12 games, off Tucker Davidson (2-4) after Mike Trout had tied the game in the fifth with an RBI single.

Springs (6-3) gave up one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven. Three of the Angels’ hits came in the fifth inning, including Trout’s two-out single.

Shawn Armstrong pitched the ninth to earn his first save for the Rays.

Davidson gave up two runs on six hits in five innings for the Angels, who have lost six of seven. Los Angeles struck out 12 times and left nine men on base.

Shohei Ohtani fanned in a pinch-hit appearance with two men on in the sixth. The AL MVP and two-way star left his mound start at Detroit on Sunday after four innings because of a stomach virus.

David Peralta, Yu Chang and Arozarena each had two of Tampa Bay’s seven hits.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

