As Mike Trout decision looms, Angels commit to wearing masks and avoiding crowds

Days after Mike Trout admitted feeling uncomfortable and uncertain about playing baseball in 2020, his Los Angeles Angels teammates may have taken big steps to ease his concerns.

[Still time to join or create a fantasy baseball league for the short season]

According to starting pitcher Andrew Heaney, the team has committed to making sacrifices away from the field that will hopefully limit risks at the ballpark. Those commitments include a team-wide agreement to not visit bars or restaurants for the extent of the 2020 season. When they do venture somewhere other than the ballpark, the players have agreed to always wear a mask.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Andrew Heaney said the Angels have agreed as a group to not go out to restaurants, go to bars or attend large gatherings this year. Everyone will wear a mask whenever not at home, their car or the ballpark. Said they were “common sense” precautions that should be done anyway. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 8, 2020

While Trout was not directly referenced, one would think his situation influenced the team’s plan.

The two-time American League MVP says the impending birth of his son — due in August — and the health of his wife are the basis for his concerns. While Trout hasn’t yet joined the likes of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price or Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman in opting out, that possibility very much exists depending on his comfort level the next two weeks. It’s possible, though not guaranteed, the Angels commitment will help him feel more at ease.

As Heaney mentioned, these are common sense precautions that everyone should be taking anyway to help limit the spread of COVID-19. It might be essential for Angels players though, and that’s not just because of Mike Trout’s concerns.

Story continues

[Create or join a 2020 Yahoo Fantasy Football League for free today]

Orange County, where the Angels play their home games and are currently holding summer camp, is experiencing a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases, according to CBS Los Angeles. The entire community’s health and safety might depend on limiting the spread.

Andrew Heaney says the Angels have meetings about how to behave during a pandemic so baseball can happen: "It’s about a lot more than just your own personal health and safety. Just as important is your teammates, your staff, your teammates’ family, the community." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) July 8, 2020

In addition to that, Major League Baseball has experienced a few hiccups in its early testing. The Angels are one of several teams that have been forced to delay workouts due to test results not coming back on schedule. Until those issues are sorted out, it’s wise to take every possible precaution.

More from Yahoo Sports: