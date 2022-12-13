Who was Angelo Badalamenti? US Twin Peaks composer dies aged 85

Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti dies at the age of 85 (Family of Angelo Badalamenti / PA)

Angelo Badalamenti, the acclaimed composer best known for director David Lynch’s projects including Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks, and Mulholland Drive, has died at the age of 85.

The classically trained Grammy winner died on Sunday (December 11) of natural causes, surrounded by family at his New Jersey home, his niece told the Hollywood Reporter.

Badalamenti created famously haunting and ethereal music accompaniment to many films by Lynch, including Wild at Heart, Fire Walk With Me, Lost Highway, The Straight Story, and Mulholland Drive.

Lynch and Badalamenti became close friends and collaborators. Badalamenti also appeared on screen as the coffee-loving gangster Luigi Castigliane in Mulholland Drive, and played piano with Isabella Rossellini in the 1986 film Blue Velvet.

A statement from his family said: “The composer, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on 11 December... peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by his family.”

Who was Angelo Badalamenti?

Born in Brooklyn in 1937, Badalamenti played piano and French horn as a teenager before heading to music school on a full scholarship. He graduated from the Manhattan School of Music in 1960.

During university breaks, he would accompany performers at resorts in the Catskill Mountains. “I had to play a lot of the standards, so I learned quite a wide range of music,” he said in 2019. “I had to learn them very quickly, and learning so many different types of music was a tremendous help later on in my career.”

He eventually got a job at a music publisher, which saw him write songs under the pen name Andy Badale. His first film score was for 1973’s Gordon’s War.

Badalamenti’s break came when he was brought in to be Rossellini’s singing coach for the song Blue Velvet in the 1986 movie of the same name. Lynch had wanted Rossellini to sing her own version, but was unable to secure the rights. In its place, Badalamenti and Lynch collaborated to write Mysteries of Love, using lyrics Lynch wrote, and Badalamenti’s music. Eventually, Lynch tasked him with writing the film’s score, asking for Badalamenti to be “like Shostakovich, be very Russian, but make it the most beautiful thing but make it dark and a little bit scary”.

After scoring a variety of mainstream films, including A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Badalamenti once again collaborated with Lynch on the cult TV show Twin Peaks. It fast became the score he was best known for, and one that defined the style and mood of the show.

Badalamenti, Lynch, and Cruise put out two albums, 1989’s Floating into the Night, and 1993’s The Voice of Love. He and Lynch also recorded a jazz album, Thought Gang, in the early 1990s, which wasn’t released for another two decades.

He would later work with Paul Schrader on The Comfort of Strangers, Forever Mine, Auto Focus, and Dominion, Jean-Pierre Jeunet on The City of Lost Children and A Very Long Engagement, Jane Campion on Holy Smoke, Danny Boyle on The Beach, and Eli Roth on Cabin Fever.

The musician also worked with the likes of Nina Simone, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Shirley Bassey, Marianne Faithfull, Liza Minnelli, Pet Shop Boys, and LL Cool J over his varied career, and composed themes including Inside the Actors Studio and the torch theme for the 1992 Olympic Games.

Badalamenti received a lifetime achievement award at the 2008 World Soundtrack Awards, and the prestigious Henry Mancini Award in 2011, which was presented to him by Lynch.