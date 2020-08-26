‘Angelman Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2030’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Angelman Syndrome in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Angelman Syndrome market report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, emerging drugs like Gaboxadol, potential therapies, market share of the individual therapies, historical, current and forecasted Angelman Syndrome market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.



The report also covers current Angelman Syndrome treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Geography Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan



Study Period: 2017–2030



Angelman Syndrome- Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



Angelman Syndrome Overview



Angelman syndrome (AS) is a complex genetic disorder that primarily affects the nervous system. The characteristic features of this condition include delayed development, intellectual disability, severe speech impairment, and problems with movement and balance (ataxia). Most affected children also have recurrent seizures (epilepsy) and small head size (microcephaly).



It is caused by a variety of genetic abnormalities involving the chromosome 15q11-13 region, which is subjected to genomic imprinting. These include maternal deletion, paternal uniparental disomy, imprinting defects, point mutations or small deletions within the UBE3A gene, which lies within this region. Delayed development becomes noticeable by the age of 6–12 months, and other common signs and symptoms usually appear in early childhood. Children with Angelman syndrome experience delays in reaching developmental milestones (developmental delays) and have severe learning disabilities. Besides, Angelman syndrome affects males and females in equal numbers.



Angelman Syndrome Treatment



This chapter covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available in the Angelman Syndrome market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides the country-wise Angelman Syndrome treatment guidelines across the United States, Europe and Japan.



Angelman Syndrome market report gives a thorough understanding of the disease by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, types, grading, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides Angelman Syndrome treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines in the US, Europe, and Japan.



Angelman Syndrome Epidemiology



The Angelman Syndrome epidemiology chapters provide insights about historical and current Angelman Syndrome patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. Angelman Syndrome epidemiology is segmented by Prevalent and Diagnosed

cases of Angelman Syndrome, Cases of Angelman Syndrome by Mutation Types and Angelman Syndrome cases by Clinical Manifestations. The report includes a thorough analysis of all segmentations.



In the US, the cases of Angelman Syndrome were found to be 21,715 in 2017. Moreover, the diagnosed cases of Angelman Syndrome were reported to be 19,543 in the United States. The United States accounts for the highest diagnosed cases of Angelman Syndrome.



According to the report’s, the total prevalent population of Angelman Syndrome in seven major markets was 57,716 in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030).



Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the highest Prevalent Cases of Angelman Syndrome cases.



Angelman Syndrome Drug Chapters



Drug chapter segment of the Angelman Syndrome report encloses the detailed analysis of Angelman Syndrome pipeline drug. It also helps to understand the Angelman Syndrome clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements of included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Treatment is focused entirely on the management of symptoms and supporting the health and well-being of the affected child or adult. The management of Angelman Syndrome revolves around the appropriate therapies for the physical and neurological problems encountered in the condition and provision for the special educational needs, given the precise cognitive profiles and behavioral features of the condition. Ovid Therapeutics’ Gaboxadol is one of the therapies in the pipeline.



Angelman Syndrome Market Outlook

The Angelman Syndrome market size is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the largest Angelman Syndrome market size with USD 110 million in 2017, while Spain had the smallest market size of Angelman Syndrome with USD 16 million in 2017.



Angelman Syndrome Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs in the Angelman Syndrome market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017–2030. The analysis covers Angelman Syndrome market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sale of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allow the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



The dynamics of Angelman Syndrome market is anticipated to experience a positive shift in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies.



Angelman Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Angelman Syndrome key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of Angelman Syndrome collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing, patent details and other information for Angelman Syndrome emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario in Angelman Syndrome



Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In a report, we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



KOL- Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME’s opinion working in Angelman Syndrome domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



We perform Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Angelman Syndrome Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that include - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Key Questions



Market Insights:

• What was the Angelman Syndrome market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

• What would be the Angelman Syndrome total market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 7MM and which country will have the largest Angelman Syndrome market size during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• At what CAGR, the Angelman Syndrome market is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What would be the Angelman Syndrome market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What would be the Angelman Syndrome market growth till 2030, and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030?

• How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?



Epidemiology Insights:

• What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Angelman Syndrome?

• What is the historical Angelman Syndrome patient pool in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan?

• What would be the forecasted patient pool of Angelman Syndrome in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan?

• What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Angelman Syndrome?

• Out of all 7MM countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Angelman Syndrome during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• At what CAGR the population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?



Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies:

• What are the current options for the Angelman Syndrome treatment, along with the approved therapy?

• What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of Angelman Syndrome in the USA, Europe, and Japan?

• What are the Angelman Syndrome marketed drugs and their MOA, regulatory milestones, product development activities, advantages, disadvantages, safety and efficacy, etc.?

• How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Angelman Syndrome?

• How many therapies are developed by each company for Angelman Syndrome treatment?

• How many are emerging therapies in mid-stage, and late stage of development for Angelman Syndrome treatment?

• What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry–Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Angelman Syndrome therapies?

• What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

• What are the clinical studies going on for Angelman Syndrome and their status?

• What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Angelman Syndrome?

• What are the global historical and forecasted market of Angelman Syndrome?



Which geography accounted for the largest Angelman Syndrome market size?



The United States accounted for the largest Angelman Syndrome market size.



What is forecasted Angelman Syndrome market size in 2030?



estimates an increase in Angelman Syndrome Market Size during the study period, 2017–2030



What are the present Angelman Syndrome market drivers?



Increasing Prevalence, Biomarkers related studies and Molecular-level Diagnosis aims at driving the market growth.



What are the Angelman Syndrome market barriers?



Lack of awareness and data, Emerging Trials and Economic Burden of the disease.



How many companies are developing drugs for Angelman Syndrome?



Currently, only four key pharma players are developing the drug for Angelman Syndrome.



Which are the leading companies in Angelman Syndrome market?



Key Players – Ovid Therapeutics, GeneTx Biotherapeutics and others.



How is epidemiology segmented for Angelman Syndrome?



Incident and Diagnosed Cases of Angelman Syndrome, Angelman Syndrome cases by Mutation Types and Angelman Syndrome cases by Clinical Manifestations.

