Angelique Kerber Reveals She's Expecting Her First Baby, Withdraws from US Open

Angelique Kerber

Visionhaus/Getty

Angelique Kerber is pressing pause on her tennis career as she prepares to welcome her first baby.

The German tennis pro, 34, announced on social media Wednesday that she is pregnant, expecting her first baby. Along with the exciting pregnancy news, she shared that she will be missing the upcoming US Open and is taking a "break from traveling the globe as a tennis player."

"I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn't a fair competition 👼🫶🏻🍼❤️," she wrote, hinting at her pregnancy with baby-related emojis. "For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it's for the best possible reason 🥰🐣! I will miss all of you."

"New York has often been a turning point in my career and it feels like this year will be no different in some way! From restarting my career in 2011 to winning the title in 2016 and becoming #1 in the world… the @usopen have a special place in my heart and I wish I could have said goodbye to all of you on court before not being around on tour for a while," she continued.

"Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I'm grateful for the new path I'm heading to," Kerber added. "To be honest, I'm nervous and excited at the same time. Thanks for your continued support - it means everything to me ❤️🙏🏼❤️ #TeamAngie"

Several fellow tennis pros congratulated Kerber on her happy news in the comments of her post.

Polish tennis star Urszula Radwanska wrote, "Team Angie is getting bigger😁🥰👼 Congrats!!!😍," while Serbian tennis pro Ana Ivanović added, "So happy for you 🥰 You're going to be a great mom 🤰🏼🎾 Sending lots of love and support 💖."

Retired tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, who is also a new mom, left a string of heart emojis on the post.

Kerber is currently ranked No. 52 in the world and won the US Open in 2016. The three-time Grand Slam champion last played at Wimbledon this year, making it to the third round before losing to Elise Mertens.