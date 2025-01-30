Angelino on scoring at the Olimpico: “Incredible feeling.”

Roma wide man Angelino was the author of the team’s first goal against Eintracht Frankfurt tonight.

The Spaniard’s goal contributed to Roma’s 2-0 victory, giving them access to the Europa League playoffs.

“Scoring here is an incredible feeling,” he told reporters after the match. “I’m happy for the team.”

“We showed we have character, we had to be focused and take advantage of the opportunities.”

“Our fans are incredible, playing with them is easier for all the support they give us every time. Now we have to recover energy for Sunday quickly.”

