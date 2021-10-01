Angelina Jolie and Zahara Had a Matching Mother-Daughter Monochromatic Moment on the Red Carpet

There's no doubt that Angelina Jolie passed on her sophisticated style (and fondness for neutrals) to her 16-year-old daughter Zahara. Case in point? The mother-daughter pair arrived to Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Thursday night, coordinating in chic monochromatic looks.

Jolie walked the red carpet with Zahara by her side in a semi-sheer beige dress with a mock neckline and tiered pleats. She complemented the floor-length gown with a cherry red lip, a matching manicure, and glowing skin. Her dark hair was left down and in tousled waves.

Angelina Jolie Zahara

Equally as stunning was Zahara's all-white outfit, which consisted of wide-legged trousers, a billowy top, and an oversized belt. In lieu of heels, the teen wore a pair of white sneakers.

At one point, the duo was joined by poet Amanda Gorman — who was dressed in a pink Versace gown — on the red carpet. And during the event, Angelina presented Gorman with the evening's Power of Women award. "The young woman of grace, who stepped fearlessly to the podium on inauguration day. Not just the youngest but the strongest voice we could ask for in that moment. The Amanda we see today might seem as if she leapt into our times, fully formed, to summon our better angels. But there was an Amanda we didn't see," Jolie said in her speech. "A little girl with a speech impediment. In her own words, 'a buck-toothed, kinky-haired, speech-garbled 7-year-old.' Scribbling in her journal, on the school bus and park bench. wrestling with language, puzzling out meaning and rhyme, inventing her own dictionary."

"So as well as celebrating your extraordinary achievements, Amanda, we honor 7-year-old you, and every other girl who feels she is an outsider, alone, when she is simply coming into her own," she added, before concluding her emotional tribute. "Those who have the power of free speech – the weapon of free speech – must combine to defend those who do not. We need voices like Amanda's, those lights in the dark. May you burn fiercely, and light the way for others."