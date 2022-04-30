Angelina Jolie visits Lviv in Ukraine, meets people displaced by war

  • UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie visits Lviv
    1/5

    Angelina Jolie visits Lviv in Ukraine, meets people displaced by war

    UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie visits Lviv
  • UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie visits Lviv
    2/5

    Angelina Jolie visits Lviv in Ukraine, meets people displaced by war

    UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie visits Lviv
  • UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie visits Lviv
    3/5

    Angelina Jolie visits Lviv in Ukraine, meets people displaced by war

    UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie visits Lviv
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie visits Lviv
    4/5

    Angelina Jolie visits Lviv in Ukraine, meets people displaced by war

    UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie visits Lviv
  • UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie visits Lviv
    5/5

    Angelina Jolie visits Lviv in Ukraine, meets people displaced by war

    UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie visits Lviv
UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie visits Lviv
UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie visits Lviv
UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie visits Lviv
UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie visits Lviv
UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie visits Lviv
·1 min read

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, popping into a bakery and going to the railway station to meet some of the people displaced by the war with Russia.

Jolie, 46, is a special envoy for the United Nations refugee agency, which says more than 12.7 million people have fled their homes in the past two months, which represents around 30% of Ukraine's pre-war population.

During the visit to the station, Jolie met volunteers working with the displaced, who told her that each of the psychiatrists on duty spoke to about 15 people a day. Many of those in the station are children aged from two to 10, according to volunteers.

"They must be in shock ... I know how trauma affects children, I know just having somebody show how much they matter, how much their voices matter, I know how healing that is for them," she said in reply.

At one point during her visit to the station, she tickled a small girl dressed in red, who laughed out in delight. She also posed for photos with the volunteers and some of the children.

Last month, in her role as special envoy, Jolie visited Yemen, where millions of people have been displaced by war.

(Reporting by Reuters, writing by David Ljunggren)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting