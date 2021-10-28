Angelina Jolie supported by her children on star-studded Eternals red carpet

Angelina Jolie was supported by her children at the star-studded UK premiere for her movie The Eternals.

The Hollywood actress was joined at the glittering event by her children, Shiloh, 15, Zahara, 16, Vivienne, 13, Maddox, 20, and Knox, 13, at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London on Wednesday.

Her son Pax, 17, was her only child who didn’t join the stars.

The famous family looked united as they cuddled together for photographs on the red carpet.

It was the UK premiere for Ms Jolie’s latest movie Eternals.

Eternals imagines a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years.

It charts their battle with the evil Deviants.

Ms Jolie - who plays the character of Thena in the movie - recently shared what drew her to the role in the Marvel Universe.

She told Screen Rant: “It was really this family I wanted to be a part of. When I understood what this film was going to be and who this group was, what this group would represent, and how inclusive and diverse [t was], I felt that’s what it always should have been.

“It’s what I wanted to be, and to figure out my part in it was secondary; figuring out who I’d be. But I just wanted to be with this family. And I trust this director.”

Ms Jolie juggles her high-flying acting and directing career with raising her children.

She shares her six children with her Fight Club actor ex-husband Brad Pitt.

They were together for 12 years and cemented their status as a golden couple in Hollywood.

But they split in 2016 and the former lovers have been locked in a custody battle ever since.

