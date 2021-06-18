Angelina Jolie says three of her children wanted to testify in custody case

Angelina Jolie claimed that three of her six children wanted to testify in the ongoing custody case, newly surfaced court records have revealed.

The Hollywood actor is reportedly pushing back against the decision to grant Brad Pitt joint custody of their children.

Jolie and Pitt were married for two years before separating in September 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Though their divorce was finalised in 2019, they continue to be locked in a custody battle for their children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

According to Us Weekly, court records indicate that the former celebrity power couple have a hearing set for 9 July, where the Those Who Wish Me Dead actor’s appeal will be heard by a three-justice panel.

Attorneys for both Jolie and Pitt will also be given time to present their arguments.

The 2020 court document filed by the 46-year-old Maleficent actor’s lawyers said: “The children whose custody is at issue are old enough to understand what is going on.”

“The trial is necessarily going to impact them emotionally. Three of the children have asked to testify. To make any of the children endure what may be a futile and void proceeding is beyond unjustified. It is cruel,” it said.

In her appeal, Jolie is reportedly aiming to “demonstrate clear, reversible, prejudicial legal error” on the part of Judge John Ouderkirk, a private judge hired by the former couple, whom she previously attempted to have removed from the case.

“Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case,” read the filing in California’s Second District Court of Appeal.

The statement also alleged that the judge “has failed to adequately consider” a section of the California courts code, which states that it is detrimental to a child’s best interest if custody is awarded to a person with a history of domestic violence.

Her filing did not give details on what domestic violence it was referring to.

The Fight Club star, however, was reportedly “delighted” at the judge’s decision. “He wishes Angie no harm. His door is open if she wants to be civil,” a source said.

The Independent has contacted representatives for both Jolie and Pitt for comment.

