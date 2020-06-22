Angelina Jolie Says She Left Brad Pitt 'For The Wellbeing Of My Family'

Photo credit: Anthony Harvey - Getty Images

From ELLE

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her split from Brad Pitt in a new interview.

The actress revealed that she 'separated for the wellbeing of my family'.

Her focus continues to be on her children, whom she calls 'six very brave, very strong young people'.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's split shocked fans around the world. However, the actress is now making it clear that she's moving on from her marriage, and putting her children first.

In a new interview with Vogue India, Jolie was candid about why she chose to divorce Pitt. The Oscar-winner was asked how she sustains 'a healthy environment' for her six children amid the high-profile split. Jolie replied, 'I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.'

She continued, 'Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.'

Photo credit: Carlos Alvarez - Getty Images

The actress and activist previously revealed to Harper's BAZAAR that she currently lives in the United States so that her children can be close to their father. Jolie said, 'I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.'

'My body has been through a lot over the past decade, particularly the past four years, and I have both the visible and invisible scars to show for it,' Jolie revealed.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine now and pay just £6 for 6 issues. SUBSCRIBE HERE





You Might Also Like