Angelina Jolie Says She Hasn't Felt Like Herself For Over A Decade

Angelina Jolie just made a painfully honest confession.

Jolie had some frank insight into how her personal life has affected her style, telling Vogue for its latest issue that her clothes reflect that she’s been “a bit down these days.”

“I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way,” she said, quickly adding, “Which I don’t want to get into.”

The actor and director told Vogue she’s been rethinking her idea of style while designing pieces for her new fashion line, Atelier Jolie.

“Sometimes the way you dress says, ‘Don’t mess with me — I’ve got my armor on.’ But I want a woman to feel safe enough that she can be soft,” Jolie explained.

“After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment,” she continued. “Sounds silly, but I assumed that pants and boots projected a ‘tougher’ look, a stronger me. But was I strong enough to be soft? At the time, no. I felt vulnerable.”

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, but it took years to be finalized.

“Now I wonder if I don’t know what my style is because I’m still understanding who I am at 48,” Jolie admitted. “I guess I’m in transition as a person.”

The star, who is a mother of six, said she made a conscious decision to pull back on acting around 2017, saying she and her family “had a lot of healing to do.”

Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in August 2016.

Though their divorce was finalized this past August, Jolie and Pitt remain mired in legal conflict over the property Château Miraval, a French chateau and vineyard that the pair married at and co-owned.

Jolie called Atelier Jolie part of her healing process, saying her work on the collection was “therapeutic.”

“To work in a creative space with people you trust and to rediscover yourself,” she said. “I’m hoping to change many aspects of my life. And this is the forward-facing one.”

Read the entire interview in Vogue.

