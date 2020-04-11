Angelina Jolie says we need to protect vulnerable children from abuse during the pandemic

Photo credit: Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Angelina Jolie has highlighted the importance of protecting children who are vulnerable to domestic abuse while isolating in their homes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a powerful essay written for Time, the actress and humanitarian urges others to be aware of children who may be witnessing violence or experiencing abuse at home.

"Of the many ways that the pandemic is making us rethink our humanity, none is more important, or urgent, than the overall protection of children," Jolie wrote.

"They [children] may not be as susceptible to the virus as other groups, but they are especially vulnerable to so many of the secondary impacts of the pandemic on society."

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, many people have lost their jobs and are struggling financially.

"We know that stress at home increases the risk of domestic violence," Jolie continued. "In America, an estimated 1 in 15 children is exposed to intimate partner violence each year - 90 percent of them as eyewitnesses to the violence.

"An average of 137 women across the world are killed by a partner or family member every day. We will never know in how many of these cases there is a child in the next room - or in the room itself."

She pointed out that young victims of domestic abuse are further isolated as they are deprived of their school environment and support networks including friends and teachers.

"For many students, schools are a lifeline of opportunity as well as a shield, offering protection - or at least a temporary reprieve - from violence, exploitation and other difficult circumstances, including sexual exploitation, forced marriage and child labour," she observes.

Jolie says the public can help victims of domestic violence by acknowledging that domestic abuse exists and taking it seriously. "We were underprepared for this moment because we have yet to take the protection of children seriously enough as a society. The profound, lasting health impacts of trauma on children are poorly understood and often minimised," she stressed.

Jolie added that California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris is "leading a drive for routine screening of children for [adverse experiences] by health care providers to enable early intervention."

She also shared a link to the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children, which offers a number of resources to help protect kids during the pandemic.

Jolie concluded: "It is often said that it takes a village to raise a child. It will take an effort by the whole of our country to give children the protection and care they deserve."

She recently donated $1 million to No Kid Hungry to help fund coronavirus relief.

