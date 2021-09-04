Angelina Jolie Says ‘It Hurt’ When Brad Pitt Worked With Harvey Weinstein: ‘We Fought About It’

In a new interview, Angelina Jolie further opened up about her experience with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, sharing that she turned down a role in Martin Scorsese’s “The Aviator” to avoid working with him.

“If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn’t, right?” the actress told The Guardian while reflecting on shooting the Weinstein-produced “Playing by Heart” in 1998 at age 21. “The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault.”

More from Variety

Jolie has spoken on her experience with Weinstein before as a “bad experience,” but now labels it an assault — and said that it was difficult for her when her former husband, Brad Pitt, continued to work with him.

“It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape. I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys — don’t let girls go alone with him,” she said in the interview. “I was asked to do ‘The Aviator,’ but I said no because he was involved. I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did.”

“Inglourious Basterds,” directed by Quentin Tarantino in 2009 and one of Pitt’s most famous films to this day, was distributed and co-financed by the Weinstein Company. Additionally, Jolie said in the interview that against her wishes, Pitt approached Weinstein to produce his 2012 film “Killing Them Softly.” The Weinstein Company ended up distributing the film, and Jolie avoided attending promotional events for it. In 2019, Pitt made headlines for an interview with CNN in which he revealed that he had confronted Weinstein in 1995 after his then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow said she had been sexually harassed by him.

Story continues

“We fought about it. Of course it hurt,” Jolie said of Pitt.

Jolie and Pitt’s divorce was finalized in 2019, although a custody battle over their six children is ongoing. Representatives for Pitt did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.